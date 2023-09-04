Asia Cup, AFG vs SL: Preview, stats, and Dream11 prediction

Sports

Asia Cup, AFG vs SL: Preview, stats, and Dream11 prediction

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 04, 2023 | 03:03 pm 3 min read

It's a do-or-die game for Afghanistan (Source: X/@ICC)

Team Afghanistan will meet Sri Lanka in Match 6 of the 2023 Asia Cup. It's a must-win game for the Afghan team as they lost to Bangladesh by 89 runs in their opener. Meanwhile, SL thrashed the Bangla Tigers by five wickets in their first match. They would be high on confidence. Here is the preview of the duel.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host this contest on Tuesday (September 5). The track here is usually fruitful for batters with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. However, pacers can get some assistance with the new ball. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app. The contest has a start time of 3:00pm IST.

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 10 times in ODIs with SL leading the head-to-head record 6-3 (NR: 1). As far as the ODI editions of the Asia Cup are concerned, SL and Afghanistan have met two times. While SL emerged winners in the 2014 edition, Afghanistan beat them in 2018. Notably, SL defeated Afghanistan 2-1 in the ODI series earlier this year.

Afghanistan need to bowl well

SL are without the services of several regular stars like Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Lahiru Kumara. However, they displayed a strong show against the Tigers. Matheesha Pathirana (4/32) and Charith Asalanka (62) starred for SL. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's inability to take wickets in the middle overs has hurt them. Rashid Khan has been far away from his best in recent times.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

Here are the key performers

Ibrahim Zadran averages 52.33 in ODIs this year. Rashid Khan's ODI bowling average (19.39) is the best among full-member team spinners with at least 50 wickets. Pathum Nissanka has clobbered 701 ODI runs in 2023 at a brilliant average of 53.92. Dimuth Karunaratne has clobbered 482 runs at 53.55 this year. Maheesh Theekshana has claimed 25 wickets in 11 ODIs in 2023 (ER: 3.93).

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (VC), Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Najibullah Zadran, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rashid Khan, Matheesha Pathirana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (VC), Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Matheesha Pathirana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana.

Poll Which batter will come on top in this duel?

Share this timeline