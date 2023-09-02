SA vs AUS 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Dream11 prediction

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 02, 2023 | 11:03 am 3 min read

South Africa are trailing 0-2 in the series (Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa have nothing but pride to play for as they host Australia in the third and final T20I of the series. The Mitchell Marsh-led Aussies would be high on confidence, having registered comprehensive wins in the first two games. South Africa were outplayed across all three departments. Here we look at the preview of the third and final T20I.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Kingsmead Stadium in Durban will host the duel on September 3 (9:30pm IST). The first two games were also played here as Australian batters enjoyed a gala time. Pacers also got some assistance early on. Teams batting first have won 11 of the 21 T20Is played here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the FanCode app.

A look at the head-to-head record

South Africa have eight wins and 16 defeats against Australia in the T20I format. At home, SA have six wins and nine losses against Australia in T20Is. Australia previously played a bilateral T20I series in SA in February 2020. They won by 2-1. Meanwhile, before this series, Australia and SA last met in T20Is in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

A below-par show from SA

The hosts have been particularly let down by their batters as they suffered collapses in both games. Meanwhile, their bowling line-up is also looking fragile in the absence of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. As Australia are also without the services of several senior players, their youngsters have stood up. Skipper Marsh has led the visitors from the front.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

South Africa (Probable XI): Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (C), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs (WK), Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi. Australia (Probable XI): Travis Head, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff.

Here are the key performers

Marsh scored unbeaten fifties in both games. His series tally accounts for 171 runs at a strike rate of 194.32. Besides Suryakumar Yadav, Aiden Markram is the only batter with the double of 148 strike rate and 39 average (Minimum: 1,000 runs). Tim David has scored the most T20 runs in overs between 16 and 20 this year, 443 (SR: 190.12).

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (VC), Rassie van der Dussen, Tim David, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Tim David (VC), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis (C), Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Lungi Ngidi, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa.

