Asia Cup: Who will replace KL Rahul in group games?

Written by Parth Dhall August 29, 2023 | 03:37 pm 3 min read

KL Rahul had recovered in time for the Asia Cup (Image source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Senior batter KL Rahul is set to miss India's first two matches in the upcoming Asia Cup, starting August 30. The 31-year-old has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per Cricbuzz, Indian head Rahul Dravid confirmed that the former won't be traveling to Sri Lanka with the Indian contingent for the group matches.

Why does this story matter?

Rahul returned to the ODI setup after a lengthy injury spell. The same ruled him out of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia in June. Rahul subsequently underwent thigh surgery and underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). While selecting him for the Asia Cup, chief selector Ajit Agarkar indicated that Rahul might miss the first few matches.

He won't be available for Kandy leg: Dravid

"He has had a really good week with us, really trained well, he is progressing well on the route we want to take but he will be unavailable for the Kandy leg of the trip," Dravid said. "The NCA will be looking after him for the next few days while we are traveling. We will reassess and then take it from there."

Rahul recently batted in nets

It is understood that Rahul had an unperturbed batting session during India's nets in Alur on August 25. He had a few stretches and shuttle sprints, while Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill faced Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal in the nets. Rahul also batted later.

A look at the possible replacements

For now, India are short of a first-choice wicket-keeper, heading into the Asia Cup. Young Ishan Kishan is a possible replacement, but he has had an ordinary run batting outside of the top three. The talented Sanju Samson, who will travel as a reserve, has an upper hand as India's top four are rooted - Rohit, Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer.

Ishan vs Samson: The middle-order battle

In 17 ODIs, Ishan has slammed 694 runs at 46.26, including a historic double-century. However, only 106 of these have come at number four (six ODIs). Ishan strikes at just 67.08 at this position. On the other hand, Samson has played 10 of his 12 ODI innings at number four or lower. The dasher has claimed 335 runs in these games at over 50.

Why no SKY and Tilak Varma?

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma would likely get some games, going into the World Cup. However, India don't have a wicket-keeper in their starting XI at the moment. Hence, both Suryakumar and Tilak are unlikely to feature in India's initial games at the Asia Cup.

India to face Pakistan on September 2

The 2023 Asia Cup will begin with the clash between co-hosts Pakistan and Nepal on August 30. India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener on September 2 in Pallekele. Two days later, the Men in Blue will face Nepal at the same venue. A call on Rahul will be taken if India qualify for the Super Fours.

