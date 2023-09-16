ENG vs NZ: Rachin Ravindra registers career-best figures in ODIs

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 16, 2023 | 12:27 am 2 min read

Rachin Ravindra claimed seven wickets against England in four ODIs (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Rachin Ravindra was the star bowler for New Zealand in the fourth ODI against England at Lord's. The left-arm spinner rattled the English batters with his bowling figures of 4/60 from his 10 overs. Notably, this is Ravindra's best bowling figures in ODI cricket. Despite his heroics, the hosts managed 311/9 before bowling out NZ for 211. Ravindra scored 61 with the bat.

Ravindra bowls a fine spell versus England

The 23-year-old all-rounder has been very handy with the ball lately. He outfoxed Joe Root, who tried sweeping him and was knocked over. He then removed Harry Brook as he handed a catch to mid-on. Ravindra struck Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali in quick succession. The former nicked one behind to Devon Conway while Ali handed a catch to the long-off fielder.

A look at his ODI numbers

Ravindra has raced to 11 wickets in nine ODI matches at an average of 32.81. He has an economy rate of 6.74. As mentioned, this is his maiden four-wicket haul in ODI cricket. He has scalped seven wickets against England in four ODI matches at 24.00. Ravindra has also claimed four wickets against Pakistan. Meanwhile, he has 26 scalps in List A cricket.

Summary of the match

Batting first, England lost Jonny Bairstow early but Malan and Root added 79 runs together to steady the ship. Malan was involved in two crucial partnerships with Jos Buttler (56) and Liam Livingstone (48) as he slammed a crucial ton. Later, the likes of David Willey and Brydon Carse added the finishing touches. In response, NZ failed with the bat. Moeen Ali took 4/50.

Ravindra slams his maiden ODI fifty

Ravindra hammered a decent 61 from 48 balls. His knock was laced with three fours and four sixes. Before this, his best ODI score was 49. He has raced to 179 runs.

