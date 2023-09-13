Ben Stokes slams his fourth ODI century, completes 3,000 runs

Written by Parth Dhall September 13, 2023 | 07:42 pm 2 min read

Ben Stokes slams his first ODI ton since 2017

Days after taking a U-turn from his ODI retirement, England batter Ben Stokes has slammed his fourth century in the format. He reached the three-figure mark in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand at the Kennington Oval, London. Notably, Stokes has brought up his first ODI century since June 2017. He lifted England from 13/2 and took them past 200 along with Dawid Malan.

A defiant knock from Stokes

Stokes came to the middle after England were reduced to 13/2 within three overs. Trent Boult dismissed Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root early on. However, Stokes and Malan steadied the ship and built a solid partnership. The duo took England past 200. Stokes played cautiously but kept on punishing the poor deliveries. He reached his century in the 30th over off just 76 balls.

Stokes completes 3,000 ODI runs, accomplishes this double

During the knock, Stokes completed 3,000 runs in ODI cricket. He became the 19th Englishman to reach this feat. Stokes has become just the third England player to complete the double of 3,000 runs and 50 wickets in ODI cricket. He joins Paul Collingwood (5,092 runs and 111 wickets) and Andrew Flintoff (3,293 runs and 168 wickets) on this list.

Stokes has been on song!

Stokes has been on song lately. He smashed a half-century in the series opener against NZ. Stokes, who leads England in Tests, took a retirement U-turn in August. He had announced his ODI retirement in July 2022, but it was reported that he might help England retain their World Cup crown. Stokes was then named in England's squad for the NZ series.

