Dawid Malan slams half-century in consecutive ODIs

Written by Parth Dhall September 13, 2023 | 08:08 pm 1 min read

England opener Dawid Malan continues with his exploits in ODI cricket. After slamming a 53-ball 54 in the series opener in Cardiff, he narrowly missed his century at The Oval. Malan stitched a 199-run stand with Ben Stokes after England were reduced to 13/2 within three overs. However, Trent Boult dismissed Malan for 95. The latter slammed his fifth half-century in ODI cricket.

Malan plays a rescuing knock

England, after being put to bat, lost Jonny Bairstow on the match's first delivery to Boult. Boult then got rid of Root in his second over. However, Malan joined forces with Stokes and helped England survive the turbulence. The former reached his half-century off 52 balls in the 17th over. He smashed a 95-ball 96 (12 fours and 1 six).

Malan races past 900 ODI runs

Playing his 20th match, Malan has raced to 919 runs at an average of 57.43. He now has five fifties besides also owning four tons. Malan made his second appearance against the Kiwis in ODI cricket. And he has fifties in both of these innings. Playing his fifth ODI in England, Malan has 218 runs at 54.50. He smashed his third half-century at home.

