Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 13, 2023 | 07:39 pm 2 min read

Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham (Photo credit: X/@HKane)

Bundesliga, over the years, has been dominated by Bayern Munich. The Bavarians have won consecutive 11 league titles and they went big in the summer transfer window, adding some exceptional players to their roster. Other clubs like Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig have also done good business in the 2023 summer transfer window. Here are the top five Bundesliga deals this summer.

Victor Boniface, Bayer Leverkusen

Probably the signing of summer in Germany as Nigerian marksman Victor Boniface has taken the Bundesliga by storm. He joined Bayer Leverkusen for €20m from Union Saint-Gilloise. Boniface is a complete striker, who has all the ingredients to be one of the best in the world. The 22-year-old brings in power, physicality and goal-scoring instincts. He has already scored four goals for Leverkusen.

Kim Min-jae, Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich bolstered their defense by roping in Kim Min-jae from Napoli for €50m. The South Korean is considered one of the best young defenders in the world and will look to replicate his form for the Bavarians. Min-jae is extremely physical but he is also very fast. He has a calm head on his shoulder and can provide line-breaking passes from defense.

Niclas Fullkrug, Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund made a shock move for German striker Niclas Fullkrug from Werder Bremen for €15m. The Bundesliga veteran has been very consistent for Werder over the years and will look to continue his purple patch for Dortmund. In 99 matches for Werder, Fullkrug netted 46 goals and is an old-fashioned target man. Fullkrug makes intelligent runs into the box and is a prolific goal-scorer.

Xavi Simons, RB Leipzig

Xavi Simons has joined Leipzig on loan from PSG and he brings great quality to their setup Simons possesses blistering speed, great ball control and can slide past defenders with ease. He can be lethal in half-spaces in the final third. Simons scored 22 goals in 44 appearances for PSV on loan last season. He has already provided three assists for Leipzig this season.

Harry Kane, Bayern Munich

Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich for their record transfer fee of £100m. Considered as one of the best strikers in the world right now, Kane netted 280 goals for Spurs in 435 matches. The English marksman is a prolific goal-getter and also likes to get involved in build-ups. Kane elevates the players around him. The 30-year-old has scored thrice in four matches for Bayern.

