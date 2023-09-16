England humble New Zealand, win ODI series 3-1: Key stats

Sports

England humble New Zealand, win ODI series 3-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 16, 2023 | 12:52 am 2 min read

Riding on Dawid Malan's magnificent 127, England posted a commendable 311/9 in 50 overs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England thrashed New Zealand by 100 runs in the fourth ODI to claim the four-match series by a 3-1 margin. Riding on Dawid Malan's magnificent 127, England posted a commendable 311/9 in 50 overs. Rachin Ravindra claimed a four-wicket haul. In response, Ravindra led the way with a fighting 61 as nobody else delivered. Moeen Ali claimed four scalps for England. Here's more.

Summary of the 4th ODI

Malan was the chief architect of England as he led the charge once again. No other Englishmen got to a fifty. Contributions from Joe Root (29), Jos Buttler (36), and Liam Livingstone (28) played an importance. Ravindra was solid for the visitors and registered his career-best figures. NZ were dismal with the bat and if not for Ravindra, the defeat would have been heavier.

Malan slams his fifth ton, surpasses 1,000 ODI runs

Malan shared a 79-run stand alongside Root for the second wicket and another 56 runs alongside Buttler. Playing his 21st ODI, Malan surpassed 1,000 runs (1,046) at 61.52. Malan slammed his fifth ODI century (50s: 5). He also reached a milestone of 100 ODI fours. Versus NZ, Malan owns 250-plus runs (277) from three matches at an average of 92.33.

Do you know?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Malan is now the joint-fastest to 1,000 ODI runs for England in terms of innings (21). He equaled former England stars Kevin Pietersen and Jonathan Trott.

Four scalps for Ravindra

Ravindra rattled the English batters with his bowling figures of 4/60 from his 10 overs. Notably, this is Ravindra's best bowling figures in ODI cricket. Ravindra has raced to 11 wickets in nine ODI matches at an average of 32.81. He has an economy rate of 6.74. He has scalped seven wickets against England in four ODI matches at 24.

Ravindra slams his maiden ODI fifty

Ravindra hammered a decent 61 from 48 balls. His knock was laced with three fours and four sixes. Before this, his best ODI score was 49. He has raced to 179 runs.

Moeen races to 106 ODI wickets

Moeen was the pick of the bowlers for England. He managed 4/50 from his 10 overs. In 132 ODIs, Moeen has 106 scalps at 47.76. He surpassed former English spinner Graeme Swann (104) in terms of ODI scalps. Versus the Kiwis, the all-rounder owns 13 scalps from 10 games. He clocked his best spell versus NZ. At home, Moeen has 49 ODI scalps.

Share this timeline