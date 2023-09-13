Ben Stokes registers the highest individual ODI score for England

Sports

Ben Stokes registers the highest individual ODI score for England

Written by Parth Dhall September 13, 2023 | 08:40 pm 2 min read

Ben Stokes smashed a 124-ball 182 at The Oval

England all-rounder Ben Stokes broke a flurry of records in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand at The Oval, London. The left-handed batter smashed a 124-ball 182 after the hosts were reduced to 13/2 early on. Stokes now has the highest individual score for England in the 50-over format. He also brought up his fourth century in ODI cricket in the process.

A blistering knock from Stokes

Stokes came to the middle after England were reduced to 13/2 within three overs. Trent Boult dismissed Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root initially. However, Stokes and Malan took England past 200. The former played cautiously but kept on punishing the poor deliveries. He reached his century in the 30th over off just 76 balls. Stokes further accelerated and notched up his career-best score (182).

Stokes breaks Jason Roy's record

Stokes finished with 182 off 124 balls, a knock laced with 15 fours and 9 sixes. As mentioned, he registered the highest individual score for England in the format. Stokes broke the record of Jason Roy, who smashed 180 against Australia in 2018 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Notably, only Stokes and Roy have touched the 180-run mark in ODIs from England.

Stokes completes 3,000 ODI runs, accomplishes this double

During the knock, Stokes completed 3,000 runs in ODI cricket. He became the 19th Englishman to reach this feat. Stokes has become just the third England player to complete the double of 3,000 runs and 50 wickets in ODI cricket. He joins Paul Collingwood (5,092 runs and 111 wickets) and Andrew Flintoff (3,293 runs and 168 wickets) on this list.

Stokes's first series since ODI return

Stokes has been on song lately. He smashed a half-century in the series opener against NZ. Stokes, who leads England in Tests, took a retirement U-turn in August. He had announced his ODI retirement in July 2022, but it was reported that he might help England retain their World Cup crown. Stokes was then named in England's squad for the NZ series.

Share this timeline