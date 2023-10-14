Shakib Al Hasan completes 50 wickets in neutral ODIs: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi

Shakib is also Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODIs (Source: X/@ICC)

Shakib Al Hasan has accomplished a major milestone as he has become the first Bangladesh bowler to complete 50 ODI wickets in neutral venues. The veteran left-arm spinner reached the feat with his first wicket in his side's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup clash against New Zealand in Chennai. Shakib scored 40 as Bangladesh posted 245/9. In response, New Zealand won by eight wickets.

The first Bangladesh player to get the milestone

Shakib (1/54) touched the 50-wicket mark in neutral ODIs in 47 games. He has a brilliant economy of just 4.86/ The tally includes a four-wicket haul and a fifer as well. Mustafizur Rahman (47) and Mashrafe Mortaza (44) are the only other Bangladesh bowlers with 40-plus wickets in this regard. The 36-year-old would be raring to enhance his record even further.

Here are numbers across venues in ODI cricket

Shakib's tally of 183 wickets in 120 home ODIs at 22.69 is only second to SA's Shaun Pollock (193). In away (home of opposition) venues, he boasts 80 wickets in 77 ODIs at 39.83. Meanwhile, he now has 50 ODI scalps at neutral venues at an average of 36.54.

Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in the format

With 313 wickets in 244 matches, Shakib is Bangladesh's highest and overall the 13th-highest wicket-taker in the format. SL's Sanath Jayasuriya (323) and NZ's Daniel Vettori (305) are the other left-arm spinners with 300 or more ODI wickets. The tally includes 10 four-fers and four fifers. Among active bowlers (in ODIs), Australia's Mitchell Starc (223) trails Shakib in terms of most ODI wickets.

Shakib belongs to an elite list of all-rounders

With the bat, Shakib has clobbered 7,439 ODI runs with the help of nine tons and 55 fifties. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (8,064 runs and 395 wickets) and Jayasuriya (13,430 runs and 323 wickets) are the only all-rounders with at least 300 wickets and 6,000-plus runs in ODIs. Shakib's batting (37-plus) and bowling (29-plus) averages are the best among the three.