ICC World Cup, Babar Azam scripts this unwanted record: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:26 pm Oct 11, 202312:26 pm

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is yet to fire in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is yet to fire in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Babar has failed across his side's first two matches. Pakistan, who scripted the highest chase in World Cup history on Tuesday in their win over Sri Lanka, have won both their matches so far. However, the focus is on Babar as he scripted an unwanted record.

Babar's scores in his last 5 ODI innings

Babar is yet to score a fifty or more in his last five ODI innings, dating back to the Asia Cup. His scores across the last five ODI innings read 17 vs Bangladesh, 10 vs India, 29 vs Sri Lanka, 5 vs the Netherlands, and 10 vs Sri Lanka. In the ongoing World Cup, he has 15 runs from two games at 7.50.

An unwanted record for Babar

As per statistician Bharath Seervi, in the last 5 years, it's the first time Babar has gone five consecutive innings without a 50+ score. Before that, he scored three successive 50-plus scores (53, 60, and 151).

Fourth time Babar has clocked a mini barren run

Babar, who made his ODI debut in 2015, has gone without a 50-plus score in five-plus matches on three occasions before this. In August-September 2016, he went six innings without a 50-plus score. Between April and June 2017, he went six innings without a fifty-plus score. In 2018, he went eight innings without a fifty-plus score.

50-plus average in home, away, and neutral venues

In 110 matches, Babar owns 5,424 runs at 57.09. He has 19 tons and 28 fifties with the best score of 158. In 22 home ODIs, Babar owns 1,471 runs at an outstanding 73.55. In 50 away games, he owns 2,213 runs at 51.46. Meanwhile, in 38 ODIs at neutral venues, he owns 1,740 runs at 54.37.

His record in Asia

In 52 ODIs on Asian soil, Babar has racked up 2,771 runs at 60.23. He has 12 tons and 15 fifties. His best score in Asia is 151 versus Nepal (Asia Cup).

