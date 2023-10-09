ICC Cricket World Cup: England eye redemption against Bangladesh
Defending champions England will have redemption in mind as they meet Bangladesh in Match 7 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Brits were entirely outplayed in the opener against New Zealand and suffered a nine-wicket defeat. Bangladesh, meanwhile, beat Afghanistan by six wickets to kick-start their campaign. In England, however, they have a sterner opposition. Here is the match preview.
Timing, TV listing, and pitch report, and weather update
The match will be played at Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on October 10 (10:30am IST). One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Disney+Hoststar app. Bangladesh spinners starred in their opening game here as the track was on the slower side. In terms of weather, there are no chances of rain.
Here is the head-to-head record
England have firmly dominated Bangladesh in the 50-over format. The two sides have met in 24 ODIs so far with the Brits emerging winners 19 times. The remaining five games went in Bangladesh's favor. England defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the away ODI series earlier this year. Interestingly, Bangladesh have two wins and as many defeats against England in ODI WCs.
England might include Reece Topley
As per reports, Ben Stokes, who missed the NZ clash with a left hip problem, will remain on the sidelines. The Brits, however, might include left-arm pacer Reece Topley as their bowling attack looked nothing but fragile against NZ. The Tigers are expected to continue with the same XI. However, they must be at their A-game to get the better of the Brits.
Here are the probable XIs
Bangladesh probable XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman. England probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Here are the key numbers
Najmul Hossain Shanto has amassed 757 ODI runs at 54.07 this year. Among left-arm spinners, Shakib Al Hasan is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 311 scalps. Dawid Malan has scored 605 ODI runs at a sensational average of 67.22 in 2023. Jos Buttler's average and strike rate in ODIs is just under 60 and 110, respectively, this year (591 runs).
