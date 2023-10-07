Asian Games: Indian men's cricket team clinches gold following washout

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:09 pm Oct 07, 202303:09 pm

India have won gold in both men's and women's cricket events at the 2023 Asian Games (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian cricket team has clinched the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou after the final against Afghanistan was washed out. India, being the higher-seeded team finished with the gold medal while Afghanistan bagged silver. This is the first time, India have fielded the men's and women's team in the Asian Games and both teams have returned with gold medals.

How did Afghanistan fare in 18.2 overs?

Afghanistan were asked to bat first after India won the toss and Afghanistan's top order of Zubaid Akbari, Mohammad Shahzad and Noor Ali Zadran were dismissed for single-digit scores. Later, Shahidullah batted brilliantly with Gulbadin Naib and they added 60 runs together. They took Afghanistan to 112/5 in 18.2 overs before the match was washed out. Ravi Bishnoi finished with 1/12 from four overs.