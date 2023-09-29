Asian Games: Who is India's shooting prodigy Esha Singh?

Esha Singh won four medals at the 2023 Asian Games

Indian teen prodigy Esha Singh has already won as many as four medals in shooting at the 19th Asian Games currently underway in Hangzhou, China. Esha has secured a gold and a silver medal each in both team and individual events. The 18-year-old entered the Games with special accolades that she has won in her illustrious career. Here we decode her journey.

Her first two medals

The Indian shooters continue to rule the roost at the Asian Games. Esha first joined forces with Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan to claim gold in the women's 25m pistol event earlier this week. They finished with a score of 1,759. Esha then bagged a silver medal, competing in the women's individual 25m pistol event. She finished with 34 points.

Her third and fourth medals

Esha claimed her third medal after she combined with Palak Gulia and Divya TS in the 10m air pistol team event. Esha shot 579, while Palak and Divya recorded 577 and 575, respectively, with India scoring 1,731 points for the silver medal. Esha added a fourth medal to her tally on Friday when she won silver in the 10m pistol event.

Who is Esha Singh?

Esha was born on January 1, 2005, in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. It is understood that her father was a rally driver. Her father was a rally driver. Before pursuing shooting, Esha was invested in go-karting, badminton, tennis, and skating. The Indian teenager turned to shooting after visiting the shooting range at Gachibowli Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. Esha later joined the Gun for Glory Academy.

Esha shot to fame early in her career

Esha began shooting professionally in 2014. A year later, she became the Telangana state champion in the 10m air pistol category. The Indian shooter then became the senior national champion, the youngest ever to attain this feat. Esha beat Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medalist and Indian Olympian Manu, as well as Heena Sidhu in the 62nd National Shooting Championships at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Notably achievements of Esha

As of now, Esha has won two gold medals at the World Championships (2023 Baku 10m air pistol mixed team event and 2023 Baku 25m pistol team event). She also owns three gold medals at the ISSF Junior World Championships (2022 Cairo 25m pistol, 2022 Cairo 10m air pistol team, and 2022 Cairo 10m air pistol mixed team events).

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in 2018

Esha was conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, a civilian award given to achievers under the age of 18. She presently holds the 15th spot (worldwide) in the 10m air pistol event.