Asian Games 2023: Key details about the women's cricket event

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 19, 2023 | 04:41 pm 4 min read

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women's cricket team at the 2023 Asian Games (Photo credit: X/@mandhana_smriti)

Cricket is making a comeback to the Asian Games after a long hiatus of nine years. The sport was last included in the Continental Games back in 2014. Cricket made its debut at the Asian Games in 2010 where both men's and women's events were held. This time, the Indian men's and women's teams will be up for the continental challenge. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The excitement levels of the Indian fans will be at an all-time high as this is the first edition of the Asian Games where the Indian men's and women's cricket teams will participate. India have named a strong line-up for both teams as they look to clinch the gold medal. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the women's team in their maiden Asiad campaign.

Eight formidable teams will fight for the gold medal

The 2023 Asian Games women's cricket event will see eight teams fight it out for the gold medal. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Mongolia are the participating nations in the women's cricket event.

Pakistan won both the last two editions of the tournament

Pakistan women's team bagged the gold medal in the last two editions of women's cricket at the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014. Both times they defeated the Bangladesh women's team in the finals. This time, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are strong contenders.

A look at the format

The top four seeded teams - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have directly qualified for the quarter-finals. Whereas the other four teams have been divided into two groups. Group A includes Indonesia and Mongolia and Group B comprises Hong Kong and Malaysia. The matches will happen in round robin format followed by a quarter-final qualifier, which will set the top eight fixtures.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the women's cricket team

Harmanpreet will lead the team, while Smriti Mandhana is the vice-captain. India Women's 15-member squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), and Anusha Bareddy. Standby players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque.

A look at the squads of Bangladesh and Pakistan

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (captain), Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Disha Biswas, Lata Mondal, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, and Sanjida Meghla. Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Ameen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Nida Dar (captain), Aliyah Riaz, Anosha Nasir, Syeda Shah, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Umm-e-Hani.

A look at the squads of Sri Lanka and Mongolia

Sri Lanka: Nilakshi de Silva, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoshi Priyadharshini, Achini Kulasurya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, and Inoka Ranaweera. Mongolia: Tsendsuren Ariuntsetseg (captain), Gansuk Anujin, Uuganbayar Anujin, Bat-Amgalan Bulganchimeg, Medbayaar Enkhzul, Jargalsaikhan Erdenesuvd, Batjargal Ichinkhorloo, Enkhbold Khaliunaa, Ganbat Namuunsuren, Battsetseg Namuunzul, Battsogt Narangerel and Ganbold Urjindulam.

A look at the squads of Hong Kong and Malaysia

HK: Bella Poon, Hailey Lui, Betty Chan, Amanda Cheung, Natasha Miles, Cindy Ho, Kary Chan (captain), Akasha Yousaf, Charlotte Chan, Emma Lai, Maryam Bibi, Shing Chan, Hiu Cheung, Yee Shan To, Alison Siu. Malaysia: Winifred Duraisingam (captain), Aina Najwa, Jamahidaya Intan, Mas Elysa, Wan Julia, Aina Hashim, Mahirah Ismael, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Nik Atiela, Nur Syuhada, Ainur Amelina, Dhanuri Muhunan, Mushfirah-Nur-Ainaa, Wan-Nor-Zulaika.

A look at the squad of Indonesia

Indonesia: Ni Ariani, Ni Luh Dewi, Desi Wulandari, Lie Qiao, Ni Wayan Sariani (captain), Ni made Putri Suwandewi, Andriani, Maria Corazon, Kisi Kasse, Sang Maypriani, Mia Arda, Rahmawati Pangestuti, Ni Kadek Fitria Rada Rani, Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini, and Kadek Winda Prastini.

A look at the key performers

Harmanpreet and Mandhana will be key for India, having scored 3,152 and 2,854 runs, respectively, in WT20Is. They are India's top two run-scorers in this format. Athapaththu will lead Sri Lanka and has amassed 2,598 runs in WT20Is. She is in fiery form. All-rounder Nida will be crucial for Pakistan. She has hammered 1,725 runs and scalped 126 wickets in WT20Is.

A look at the schedule and the venue

The women's cricket event at the 2023 Asian Games started today (September 19) and will be followed by the quarter-final qualifier on September 20. India will start their campaign on September 21 in the quarter-finals. The final and the bronze medal playoffs are scheduled for September 25. The venue for all the matches will be the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket field.

