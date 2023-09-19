Asian Games 2023: Top medal contenders in athletics for India

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 19, 2023 | 03:58 pm 5 min read

Neeraj Chopra won the 2023 World Athletics Championships gold medal (Photo credit: X/@Neeraj_chopra1)

Indian athletes have always fared well at the Asian Games, with China and Japan being their only major competitors. In the recent past, Qatar and Bahrain have had some African players who have performed well at global events. With the rise of Neeraj Chopra, athletics has also grown in India, and now more athletes are coming up in different events. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

India is considered a strong nation in athletics at the Games. It has won the most Asian Games medals in Athletics - 254 medals, which includes 79 gold, 88 silver, and 87 bronze medals. This year again, the Indians are raring to participate in the different events and win medals for their country. There are multiple medal contenders at the continental showpiece.

The poster boy of Indian athletics - Neeraj Chopra

Chopra has won everything that is there in the javelin throw at the age of 25. He is currently the Olympics gold medallist, the World Athletics Champion, and he also won the Diamond League last year. He bagged the gold medal at the 2018 Asiad and will look to replicate that effort. He came second in the 2023 Diamond League Final in Eugene.

Army man Avinash Sable will aim for gold

Steeplechaser Avinash Sable won the Commonwealth Games silver medal last year in the 3000m event and also did well in various Diamond League events. He even qualified for the 2023 Diamond League final, but due to the packed schedule, he decided to focus on Asiad. Sable has already qualified for the Paris Olympics and will have to prove a point at the Continental Games.

Jyothi Yarraji will aim for the stars

Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji has a massive chance of bagging her maiden Asian Games gold if things fall in place. She will participate in women's 100m hurdles and has won gold at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships. As per statistician Andrew Amsan, Yarraji has clocked seven official sub-13s hurdles this year which is the most by an Asian. China's Yani Wu will be a threat.

Aldrin, Sreeshankar will represent India in long jump

Long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar can both finish on the podium if they put their best foot forward at the 2023 Asiad. While Sreeshankar had a poor outing at the World Championships as he failed to qualify for the finals, Aldrin reached the finals and finished 12th. Aldrin is the national record holder with an 8.42m jump, while Sreeshankar's best is 8.41m.

Tejeswin Shankar's switch from high jump to decathlon

It is surprising how Tejaswin Shankar has switched from high jump to decathlon and is still a medal contender at the 2023 Asian Games. He is ranked fourth at the Asian level in the decathlon. The 24-year-old fell 10 points short of Bharatinder Singh's national record (7658 points) in his first decathlon event. Tejaswin won the bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor will look to defend his gold medal

Shotputter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who won the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, will look to defend his crown in Hangzhou. The experienced athlete has won gold at the 2023 Asian Indoor Championship in Astana and the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. The 28-year-old has suffered some serious injuries over the years but showed great character in every event.

A look at the other key performers

India's 4x400m men's relay team finished fifth at the World Championship. Steeplechaser Parul Chaudhury can bag gold at the women's 300m steeplechase. Hurdler Vithya Ramraj will aim to get on the podium in women's 400m hurdles. Long jumper Shaili Singh, who won the World U-20 Championship silver in 2021, will look to re-establish herself. Triple jumper Praveen Chitravel will aim for a podium finish.

A look at India's athletics contingent

Men's Javelin throw: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena Men's shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sahib Singh Men's 20km race walk: Sandeep Kumar, Akashdeep Singh Men's long jump: Jeswin Aldrin, Murali Sreeshankar Men's triple jump: Abdullah Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel Men's 200m: Amlan Borgohain Men's 1500m: Ajay Saroj, Jinson Johnson Men's 800m: Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath Men's 400m hurdles: T Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha

A look at India's athletics contingent (2)

Men's 10000m: Karthik Kumar, Gulvir Singh Men's 3000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable Men's 5000m Avinash Sable, Gulvir Singh Men's high jump: Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh Men's decathlon: Tejaswin Shankar Mixed team 35km race walk: Ram Baboo, Manju Rani Men's marathon: Man Singh, Belliappa Appachangada Bopaiah 4x400m mixed relay: Nihal Joel William, Rahul Baby, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Soniya Baishya, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Jisna Mathew

A look at India's athletics contingent (3)

Men's 400m: Muhammed Ajmal, Muhammed Anas Yahiya Men's 4x400m relay: Muhammed Ajmal, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob, Mijo Chacko Kurian, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam Women's long jump: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan Women's 5000m: Parul Chaudhury, Ankita Women's 3000m steeplechase: Parul Chaudhury, Priti Lamba Women's javelin throw: Annu Rani Women's shotput: Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur Women's 20km race walk: Priyanka Goswami

A look at India's athletics contingent (4)

Women's 400m hurdles: Vithya Ramraj, Sinchal Kaveramma Ravi Women's heptathlon: Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara Women's 800m: Harmilan Bains, KM Chanda Women's 1500m: Harmilan Bains, Deeksha Women's hammer throw: Tanya Chaudhary, Rachna Kumari Women's high jump: Rubina Yadav, Pooja Women's 100m hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj Women's 200m: Jyothi Yarraji Women's pole vault: Pavithra Vengatesh Women's triple jump: Sheena Nellickal Varkey

A look at India's athletics contingent (5)

Women's 4x400m relay: Soniya Baishya, Florence Barla, Subha Venkateshan, Prachi, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Himanshi Malik, Jisna MathewWomen's 400m: Himanshi MalikWomen's discus throw: Seema Punia.

A look at the schedule

A total of 68 Indian athletes will be competing in 48 different disciplines at the 2023 Asian Games. The athletics events will start on September 29 and run till October 5. The final of the men's javelin throw is scheduled for October 4.

