27-year-old Avinash Sable breaks 5000m national record: Decoding his profile

May 07, 2022

Sable broke a 30-year-old record held by Bahadur Prasad (Source: Twitter/@Media_SAI)

India's track and field athlete, Avinash Sable, has set a national record at the Sound Running Track meet in San Juan Capistrano, USA. The 27-year-old clocked 13:25.65 seconds to cover 5000m. In the process, he broke a 30-year-old record held by former Indian middle-distance runner, Bahadur Prasad. Prasad had set a national record of 13:29.70 seconds in Birmingham back in 1992. Here's more.

Performance Sable finishes 12th at the Sound Running Track meet

The Sound Running Track meet is a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze-level event. Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen grabbed gold with a timing of 13:02.03 seconds. Notably, the 21-year-old was also the winner of the 1,500m event during the Tokyo Olympics. He had clocked 3:28.32 seconds, which is both an Olympic and European record. Sable, meanwhile, finished 12th in the lately concluded event (13:25.65 seconds).

Career A look at Sable's career in track and field

In 2018, Sable didn't qualify for the Asian Games (injury). He then shattered the 37-year-old record held by Gopal Saini (8:30.88 seconds) in the 2018 National Open Championships, Bhubaneswar. Sable attained the feat in 8:29.80 seconds. In the 2019 Federation Cup, Sable clocked a then-national record of 8:28.94 seconds. With that, he qualified for the 2019 World Athletics Championships and Asian Athletics Championships.

2019 Sable shone at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championship

He claimed silver in the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in Doha (8:30.19 seconds). It was his maiden international event. In October, Sable battered his own national record by posting 8:25.23 seconds at the World Championships during the heats. He clocked a timing of 8:21.37 seconds in the final of the 3000m steeplechase World Championships. That led to Sable qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Olympics How did Sable fare in 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Sable had set a then-national record of 8:18.12 seconds at the 3,000m steeplechase event. He bettered his record at the Indian Grand Prix 2 in Thiruvananthapuram in the month of March this year. He clocked 8:16.21 seconds to cover the distance. Notably, it was the seventh time when he beat his own record.

Information The road ahead for Avinash Sable

Sable is currently in the USA gearing up for the forthcoming events. He has qualified for the World Athletic Championships Oregon22. The event will be held between July 15-24 in Eugene, USA.

Journey Presenting Sable's early life

Sable was born to a family of farmers in Mandwa, Maharashtra. After his schooling, Sable joined the 5 Mahar Regiment of the Indian Army. He was posted at the Siachen Glacier (2013-14), the deserts of North-West Rajasthan, and Sikkim from 2015. The same year, Sable participated in the inter-army cross country running. Later, he switched to steeplechase under trainer Amrish Kumar