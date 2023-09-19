India eye first ODI series win against Australia since 2020

Sports

India eye first ODI series win against Australia since 2020

Written by Parth Dhall September 19, 2023 | 03:41 pm 3 min read

India and Australia will clash in three ODIs

After winning the 2023 Asia Cup, India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series at home. It will be a litmus test for the two sides ahead of the all-important ICC Cricket World Cup, starting October 5. Mohali, Indore, and Saurashtra will host the three ODIs on September 22, 24, and 27, respectively. Here is a statistical preview.

India's squad for first two ODIs

India's squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (captain and wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

India's squad for 3rd ODI

India's squad for 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia's squad for ODI series

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, and Adam Zampa.

ODI series in India

Both sides have been neck to neck in the ODI series in India of late. India won two successive series in 2013 and 2017 before Australia won 3-2 in 2019. India bounced back in 2020 and won 2-1. Earlier this year, Australia won 2-1.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have met in 146 ODIs as of now, with India winning 54 of them. While Australia have won 82 ODIs, as many as 10 matches were abandoned. In India as well, Australia have a 32-30 lead over the Men in Blue in ODI cricket (5 NR). Notably, India have lost three of their last four ODI series against Australia.

First left-arm Indian spinner with 100 ODI wickets at home

In the upcoming Jadeja could become the first left-arm Indian spinner with 100 ODI wickets at home. Jadeja currently has 91 wickets from 65 home ODIs at an average of 31.21. The tally includes three four-wicket hauls. Overall, he will be the seventh Indian bowler with this record, after Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Javagal Srinath, Kapil Dev, and Zaheer Khan.

Shubman Gill could be the fastest to 2,000 ODI runs

During the Asia Cup, batter Gill became the fastest Indian to 1,500 runs in ODI cricket. The Indian opener now has an opportunity to complete 2,000 ODI runs. Gill could be the fastest ever to this milestone. Hashim Amla currently holds this record (40 innings). Besides, Gill has 1,739 runs from 33 innings so far in the format.

Rohit, Kohli average over 50 versus the Aussies

Rohit (2,251) is the second-highest scorer in India-Australia ODIs behind Sachin Tendulkar (3,077). Rohit, who will miss the first ODI, boasts an average of 59.23 versus Australia. Kohli has managed 2,172 runs at 52.97 against Australia. Both Rohit and Kohli can equal or surpass Sachin's tally of nine centuries in India-Australia ODI matches (8 each). However, the duo will play only the final ODI.

Smith, Warner, Zampa eye these feats

Both Smith (1,145) and Warner (1,013) have over 1,000 runs against India in ODIs. The former can surpass David Boon (1,212) to become Australia's fifth-highest run-scorer against India in ODI cricket. On the other hand, leg-spinner Zampa (31) could displace Glenn McGrath to become the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Australia against the Men in Blue in the 50-over format.

Share this timeline