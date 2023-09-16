SA down Australia in 4th ODI, level series 2-2: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 16, 2023 | 01:07 am 4 min read

South Africa win the fourth ODI and level the series 2-2 (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa have clawed their way back in the five-match ODI series as they won the fourth encounter against Australia by 164 runs. SA are 2-2 in the series and all to play for in the decider. SA won the match courtesy of some terrific batting performances from Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller. Later, they bundled out the Aussies for 252 inside 35 overs.

Second fastest fifty for Klaasen in ODIs

Klaasen slammed 174 against Australia in 83 deliveries and it was his second-fastest ODI century as he reached the milestone in 57 balls. His fastest century in ODIs came against West Indies earlier this year in only 54 deliveries. Klaasen slammed 13 boundaries and as many sixes during his historic knock. Playing his 40th ODI, Klaasen has raced to 1,317 runs at 42.48.

Second-highest score in ODIs at number five or lower

As per Cricbuzz, Klaasen's 174 is now the second-highest score by a player batting at number five or lower in ODIs. He is only behind Indian legend Kapil Dev (175* versus Zimbabwe, 1983). Klaasen became only the second SA batter after AB De Villiers (162* versus WI, 2015) to score 150 or more in an ODI innings while batting at number five or lower.

Klaasen and Miller's historic partnership

Klaasen stitched a 222-run stand with Miller which took SA's total to 416/5. As per Cricbuzz, they became the second SA pair to record an ODI double-century partnership for the fifth wicket or lower. They are behind JP Duminy and Miller's 256*-run partnership against Zimbabwe in 2015. Overall, they recorded the sixth-highest ODI partnership for the fifth wicket or below.

Miller slams his 22nd ODI fifty

Miller also played a blinder as he slammed a 45-ball 85 laced with five sixes and six fours. Courtesy of this knock, he also completed 4,000 runs in ODI cricket. The SA dasher reached 4,027 runs in 159 matches at an average of 42.38. He maintains a strike rate of 103.44. Overall, Miller's tally includes five centuries and 22 fifties in this format.

Miller is the third batter with this double

Miller is now among the only three batters with a 40-plus average and a 100-plus strike rate in ODI cricket (Minimum: 4,000 runs). He joined England's current white-ball skipper Jos Buttler (41.57 and 118.00) and his former SA teammate AB de Villiers (53.50 and 101.09) in the elite club. Meanwhile, Miller has been dismissed on duck nine times in ODIs.

Van der Dussen smokes his second ODI fifty against Australia

Rassie van der Dussen gave Klaasen and Miller the platform to explode. He smashed his 12th ODI fifty and his second against the Aussies. His 65-ball 62 was studded with seven fours and two sixes. Playing his 48th ODI, van der Dussen has raced to 1,844 at an average of 57.62. Besides 12 fifties, he has also smoked four centuries in this format.

Ngidi and Rabada scalp seven wickets combined

Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada rattled the Aussie batters and bundled them out for 252. While Ngidi was the star for SA with 4/51 in his eight overs, Rabada claimed 3/41 from his 7.5 overs. Ngidi has raced to 78 wickets in 47 ODIs, this is his fourth four-wicket haul. Whereas, Rabada has amassed 144 wickets in 92 ODIs at 27.75.

Carey misses out on his second ODI century

Australian wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey was a run away from his second ODI century but he was dismissed for 99 by Kagiso Rabada. He was the lone warrior for the visitors in this mammoth run chase. His 99-run knock consisted of four maximums and nine fours. This was Carey's eighth ODI fifty and second against SA. He has amassed 1,787 runs in 68 ODIs.

Australia's second-biggest defeat against South Africa in ODIs

Australia lost the fourth ODI against SA by a huge margin of 164 runs. This is their second-biggest ODI defeat against the Proteas. It is only behind Australia's 196-run loss against SA in 2006 in Cape Town. Their third-biggest defeat against SA came in 2016 in Johannesburg when the Aussies lost the match by 142 runs. They lost the third ODI by 111 runs.

