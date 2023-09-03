Travis Head slams his maiden T20I fifty: Key stats

Sports

Travis Head slams his maiden T20I fifty: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 03, 2023 | 11:51 pm 2 min read

Head smashed a 48-ball 91 in the 3rd T20I

Australia routed South Africa 3-0 after thrashing the Proteas in the 3rd T20I at Kingsmead, Durban. The Men in Yellow successfully chased down 191, with Travis Head smashing a blistering 91 off 48 balls. The left-handed Aussie opener, who has been on song in 2023, slammed his maiden half-century in the shortest format. Here are the key stats.

A blistering knock from Head

Head played in grand fashion even though Australia lost opener Matthew Short on the first ball of the run-chase. He had crucial partnerships with Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis as Australia crossed the 150-run mark. Head stayed till the fag end, having hammered a 48-ball 91, a knock laced with 8 fours and 6 sixes. As mentioned, it was his maiden T20I fifty.

A look at his career stats

Head, who is known for his hitting prowess, has now featured in 20 T20Is. He has raced to 460 runs at an average of 28.75. He has a strike rate of 140.67 in the shortest format. Notably, the left-handed batter has scored as many as 315 of his T20I runs away from home. He strikes at 148.58 in this regard.

Head attains this feat

As per Opta, Head's 91 is now the highest score by an Australian opener in T20I cricket since October 2019 when senior batter David Warner struck an unbeaten 100 against Sri Lanka.

How did the match pan out?

SA lost Temba Bavuma early after electing to bat. Matthew Breetzke also departed before Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram added 58 runs. Debutant Donovan Ferreira's 21-ball 48 lifted SA from 116/4. SA, who slumped to 122/6, reached 190/8. Australian opener Short departed early, but Head's blitz made it one-sided for them. Inglis and Stoinis also contributed, with Australia completing the chase in 17.5 overs.

Share this timeline