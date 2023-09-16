Alex Carey slams 99 versus SA in 4th ODI: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 16, 2023 | 01:52 am 2 min read

Australia's Alex Carey slammed his eighth ODI fifty

Australia wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey fought a lost battle against South Africa in the fourth ODI in Centurion. He played a defiant knock but fell a run short of his second ODI century. Carey's 77-ball 99 was studded with four maximums and nine boundaries. Despite his best efforts, the Aussies were bundled out for 252 and suffered a massive 164-run defeat. Here's more.

A fighting knock from Carey

Carey came in the middle when Australia were 87/3 in 11.4 overs. He added 34 runs with Marnus Labuschagne and brought some stability to the innings before the latter was dismissed. He added 26 runs with Marcus Stoinis before stitching a 72-run partnership from 49 balls along with Tim David. Carey batted through and was eventually dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.

A look at his ODI numbers

Playing his 68th match, Carey has compiled 1,787 runs in ODI cricket. He surpassed 1,700 runs in this format during his 99-run knock. He owns an average of 35.03. He has slammed eight fifties and a solitary century in ODIs. Against SA, Carey has smoked 353 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 32.09. This is his second ODI fifty against the Proteas.

Carey closing in on 1,000 ODI away runs

The southpaw has raced to 952 runs in 35 away ODI matches at an average of 32.82. He has slammed three fifties and a ton in away games. In 20 home ODIs, Carey has amassed 464 runs at an average of 30.93. He has scored a single fifty in home ODIs. In neutral venues, he has scored 371 runs in 13 matches at 53.

How did the match pan out?

Courtesy of a mammoth century from Heinrich Klaasen (174), and fifties from Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller, SA posted a huge total of 416/5. Klaasen and Miller stitched a historic 222-run partnership. In reply, Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Carey was the only player who showed some fight. The visitors were bundled out for 252 inside 35 overs.

