Trent Boult claims 5/51 versus England in 3rd ODI: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 13, 2023 | 09:36 pm 2 min read

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers in the third ODI versus England at the Kennington Oval (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers in the third ODI versus England at the Kennington Oval in London. Boult handed New Zealand the perfect start with two quick wickets before a 199-run stand between Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes floored the visitors. Stokes went on to smash 182 as England looked set for 400 before NZ made a comeback.

A look at England's innings summary

England lost Jonny Bairstow (0) and Joe Root (4) before Malan and Stokes joined hands to thwart the Kiwis. Both players settled in and played freely. Malan was dismissed for 96 with England's score being 213/3. Stokes and Jos Buttler added 78 runs before another 46-run stand was stitched between Stokes and Moeen Ali. NZ made a comeback to bundle out England for 368.

A solid fifer for Boult

An inswinging ball on the pads saw Bairstow flick the ball straight to Devon Conway as Boult struck the first ball. Moments later, the left-arm pacer dismissed Root with a delivery that slanted a bit as the latter's ambitious shot found the fielder. Boult dismissed Malan with a delivery that was on the leg. He claimed two more to end England's innings.

195 ODI scalps for Boult

Boult has raced to 195 wickets in 101 matches for the Kiwis. He averages 23.44. Notably, the senior pacer claimed his sixth fifer in ODI cricket. In 14 ODIs versus England, Boult has 27 scalps at 26.85 (maiden fifer). Lastly, in 32 away ODIs (home of opposition), Boult has claimed 58 scalps at 28.06. He took his maiden fifer.

Boult scripts this record

As per ESPNcricinfo, Boult is now the sixth New Zealander to take a five-wicket haul or more versus England in ODIs. Overall, he is the eighth bowler in ENG-NZ ODIs to take a fifer.

