England beat New Zealand in 2nd ODI, level series: Stats

Sports

England beat New Zealand in 2nd ODI, level series: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 11, 2023 | 12:13 am 3 min read

NZ pacer Trent Boult claimed a three-fer in his 100th ODI outing (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England thrashed New Zealand in the second ODI at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. In a rain-curtailed 34-over match per side, England rode on Liam Livingstone's 95* to post 226/7. Trent Boult claimed a three-fer in his 100th ODI outing. In response, the Kiwis fumbled in the run-chase, scoring just 147/10. Reece Topley and David Willey claimed three-fers. Here are the stats.

Summary of the match

England were off to a poor start and were reduced to 8/3, 28/4, 55/5, and 103/6. Livingstone and Sam Curran then added a 112-run stand before the former helped them post a commanding 226/7. Boult was superb, claiming 3/37 from seven overs. NZ failed collectively as a batting unit and perished for a paltry score. Willey and Topley delivered with the ball.

Liam Livingstone slams his career-best ODI score

Dasher Livingstone smashed an unbeaten 95(78). His knock was laced with nine fours and a six. Livingstone registered his career-best ODI score. It is worth noting that he scored a fifty in his second consecutive ODI. He smashed a 40-ball 52 in the series opener against New Zealand in Cardiff. In 14 ODIs, he has racked up 397 runs at 44.11.

Third-highest score by a number seven batter for England

As per Opta, Livingstone now has the third-highest score by a number seven batter for England in men's ODIs. Only Jos Buttler (121 in 2014) and Moeen Ali (102 in 2017) are ahead of Livingstone in this regard.

Boult takes three-fer in his 100th ODI

Boult made his ODI comeback memorable by taking three wickets. He ran through England's top order. Boult is the 25th player to represent New Zealand in 100 ODIs. In a career spanning over a decade, the left-arm pacer has also played 78 Tests and 55 T20Is for the Black Caps. He has scalped 190 ODI wickets at an economy of 4.93 (5W: 5).

Second-most wickets after first 100 ODIs

Boult and Mitchell Starc are the only bowlers with 190 or more wickets in their first 100 ODIs. The latter tops this list with 196 wickets. Saqlian Mushtaq (189), Brett Lee (179), and Allan Donald (170) follow suit.

Daryl Mitchell completes 1,000 ODI runs

Daryl Mitchell was the lone warrior for New Zealand. After scoring a ton in the first ODI, he managed a 57-run knock in the second. He has now raced past 1,000 ODI runs. He has 1,004 runs at 52.50 (100s: 4, 50s: 3).

Moeen Ali completes 100 ODI wickets

Veteran England all-rounder Moeen has completed 100 wickets in ODI cricket. Moeen (2/30) has become the 14th Englishman with a century of ODI wickets. Among spinners, he is the third England player to get the milestone after Graeme Swann (104) and leg-spinner Adil Rashid (183). Moeen now has 101 scalps at 49.20.

Share this timeline