New Zealand's Trent Boult features in his 100th ODI: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 10, 2023 | 06:42 pm 2 min read

The 2nd ODI between England and New Zealand at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, finally kicked off after rain delayed the toss. Notably, the two teams will square off in a 34 overs-a-side contest. It marked the 100th appearance of New Zealand seamer Trent Boult in the format. Boult returns to the ODI setup after declining the central contract in August last year.

Why does this story matter?

Boult's release from the central contract allowed him to play in various domestic leagues and spend more time with his family. In June this year, NZC offered him the "casual playing agreement" as the fast bowler confirmed his availability for a part of the playing program. Boult, who is playing his 100th ODI, is now expected to seal the 2023 ICC World Cup berth.

Boult closing in on 200 ODI wickets

Boult has been one of the most prolific wicket-takers across formats. His ability to swing the ball both ways at a decent pace has troubled several great batters. As of now (before the match), the left-arm seamer has scalped 187 wickets from 99 games at an economy of 4.93 (5W: 5). Boult last played for the Black Caps during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

25th NZ player to play 100 ODIs

Boult is the 25th player to represent New Zealand in 100 ODIs. In a career spanning over a decade, the left-arm pacer has also played 78 Tests and 55 T20Is for the Black Caps.

