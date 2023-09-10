Liam Livingstone slams his career-best ODI score: Key stats

Sports

September 10, 2023

Liam Livingstone smashed an unbeaten 95 (Image source: X/@ICC)

England batter Liam Livingstone was on fire in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on September 10. The right-handed dasher smashed an unbeaten 95(78) after the Black Caps were reduced to 55/5 in a rain-curtailed match (34 overs a side). Livingstone, smashing his career-best score in ODI cricket, propelled England to 226/7. Here are the key stats.

A rescuing knock from Livingstone

Livingstone came to the middle when England were tottering on 55/5. Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, and skipper Jos Buttler were the big names who had departed. Livingstone first took England past 100 with Moeen Ali and then added another 112 runs along with Sam Curran. Livingstone compiled a patient half-century off 47 balls in the 24th over.

Third ODI fifty for Livingstone

Livingstone hammered a 78-ball 95*, a knock laced with 9 fours and a solitary six. This is now his career-best score in ODI cricket. It is worth noting that he scored a fifty in his second consecutive ODI. He smashed a 40-ball 52 in the series opener against New Zealand in Cardiff. Livingstone's only other ODI fifty came in 2022 against the Netherlands (66*).

Livingstone attains this feat

As per Opta, Livingstone now has the third-highest score by a number seven batter for England in men's ODIs. Only Buttler (121 in 2014) and Moeen (102 in 2017) are ahead of Livingstone in this regard.

Livingstone strikes at over 123 in ODIs

Livingstone, one of the most explosive white-ball batters, made his ODI debut in March 2021 against India in Pune. In 14 ODIs, he has racked up 397 runs at a decent average of 44.11. His strike rate of 123.29 is the best by a player who has played 14 or more matches in the 50-over format.

