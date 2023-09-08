SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Gutted hosts seek redemption

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 08, 2023 | 09:48 am 3 min read

The opening game was a low-scoring thriller (Source: X/@ICC)

Having suffered an agonizing defeat in the series opener, hosts South Africa will aim to settle the scores in the second ODI of the five-match series against Australia. The opening game was a low-scoring thriller as the Aussies won by three wickets, having chased down 223. SA skipper Temba Bavuma and Australia's Marnus Labuschagne were the stand-out performers. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein will host the second ODI on Saturday (September 9). The opening game also took place here as batters had a hard time against the new ball. However, the conditions eased out for batting as the match progressed. The duel will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (4:30pm IST) and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and Fancode (paid subscription).

A look at the head-to-head record

South Africa dominate Australia in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs, having clinched 51 of the 104 ODIs against them. While Australia emerged winners 49 times, the two sides have played out three tied matches (NR: 1). At home, SA have 25 wins and 21 defeats against the Aussie side (Tie: 1). SA have won 10 of their last 12 ODIs against Australia.

Gutted hosts seek redemption

SA skipper Bavuma fought a lone battle in the opener and scored an unbeaten 114. Chasing 223, the Aussies were reduced to 113/7 and looked entirely down and out. However, Labuschagne (80*) and Ashton Agar (48*) powered them over the line. Notably, Labuschagne was not a part of the initial XI and came in as a concussion substitute for Cameron Green.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

South Africa (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Who are the key performers?

Lungi Ngidi has taken 10 wickets in just three ODIs against the Aussies at home. David Warner has mustered 602 runs across 13 ODIs in South Africa at an average and strike rate of 46.30 and 106.92, respectively. Labuschagne's solitary ODI ton has come in South Africa in 2020. Josh Hazlewood has returned with 23 wickets in 13 ODIs against SA (ER: 4.60).

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Quinton de Kock (VC), Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Travis Head, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Henricks, Mitchell Marsh (C), Aiden Markram, Gerald Coetzee, Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada. Fantasy XI (Option 1): Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Warner (C), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram (VC), Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada, Adam Zampa.

