Moeen Ali completes 100 ODI wickets, accomplishes this double

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha September 11, 2023 | 12:41 am 2 min read

Moeen has become the third England spinner with 100 ODI wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran England all-rounder Moeen Ali has completed 100 wickets in ODI cricket. The off-spinner accomplished the milestone with his first wicket in the second ODI against New Zealand at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Moeen has been a vital part of England's white-ball teams for over a decade. His three-dimensional abilities make him a captain's delight in ODIs and T20Is. Here are his stats.

Third England spinner with 100 ODI wickets

Moeen (2/30) has become the 14th Englishman with a century of ODI wickets. Among spinners, he is the third England player to get the milestone after Graeme Swann (104) and leg-spinner Adil Rashid (183). Notably, Moeen's bowling average is nearly 50 in ODIs. No other England bowler with at least 100 ODI wickets has an average of 40 or more.

Here are his bowling numbers

Moeen completed 100 ODI wickets (101) in 130 games with his economy rate being 5.29. He owns a solitary four-fer in the format. He averages 49.20. 44 of his wickets have come in 56 home ODIs at an economy of 5.34. The 36-year-old has 44 wickets in 65 away games (home of opposition) and 13 scalps in nine neutral venues.

Fourth Englishman with this double

With the bat, Moeen has mustered 2,245 runs at an average and strike rate of 25.22 and 99.51, respectively. He has three tons and six fifties in the format. Paul Collingwood (5,092 runs, 111 wickets), Andrew Flintoff (3,293 runs, 168 wickets), and Ian Botham (2,113 runs, 145 wickets) are the only other England all-rounders with the ODI double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets.

ENG humble NZ in 2nd ODI

In a rain-curtailed 34-over match per side, England rode on Liam Livingstone's 95* to post 226/7. Trent Boult claimed a three-fer in his 100th ODI outing. In response, the Kiwis fumbled in the run-chase, scoring just 147/10. Reece Topley and David Willey claimed three-fers. Daryl Mitchell was the lone warrior for New Zealand.

