Ben Stokes clocks his fourth ODI half-century versus New Zealand

Sports

Ben Stokes clocks his fourth ODI half-century versus New Zealand

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 08, 2023 | 08:57 pm 2 min read

Ben Stokes slammed his 22nd ODI fifty (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England star player Ben Stokes announced his comeback in ODIs with a fine fifty against New Zealand in the first match at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Stadium in Cardiff. Stokes played a watchful knock of 52 from 69 deliveries studded with three fours and a maximum. This was his 22nd ODI fifty and his fourth against NZ. England managed 291/6 from 50 overs.

A well-paced knock from Stokes

Stokes came to the crease when England were 80/2 and had lost two wickets in quick succession. Then he added 21 runs with Joe Root before the latter was dismissed. However, he continued his exploits as Jos Buttler joined him. The duo added 88 runs together, taking England's total close to the 200-run mark. Stokes was dismissed by spinner Rachin Ravindra in 37.4 overs.

A look at his ODI numbers

The 32-year-old all-rounder has compiled 2,976 runs in 106 ODIs at an average of 39.15. Besides 22 fifties, he has also slammed three hundreds in this format. His highest score of 102* came against Australia in the 2017 Champions Trophy game. He has scored 478 runs in 14 matches against NZ at an average of 47.80. He has slammed four fifties against the Kiwis.

First ODI fifty after 14 months

Stokes announced his retirement from ODI cricket in July 2022. However, the England Test captain reversed his decision in August earlier this year as he will be crucial in England's title defense. This is his first ODI fifty in 14 months.

Share this timeline