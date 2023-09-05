Sergio Ramos joins Sevilla after 18 years: Decoding his stats

Sergio Ramos joins Sevilla after 18 years: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 05, 2023 | 05:54 pm 3 min read

Ramos left Sevilla back in 2005 to join Real Madrid (Photo credit: X/@SevillaFC)

Sergio Ramos has joined his childhood club Sevilla FC on a free transfer. The veteran Spanish defender was a free agent this summer since his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired this July. Interestingly, he had offers from Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad, FC Porto, Turkey's Galatasaray, and MLS. But he snubbed all of them to join Sevilla after 18 years. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Ramos started his footballing journey at Sevilla's youth academy, and he gradually grew in stature. After playing for a couple of seasons, he left the club in 2005. Now, at the twilight of his career, Ramos has decided to move back to his roots, ignoring other high-paying offers. As mentioned, the Spaniard will return to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan after 18 long years.

A look at his career stats

Ramos began his career at Sevilla's youth academy and gradually honed his skills. He represented Sevilla Atletico 26 times, scoring twice. He has made 50 appearances for Sevilla's senior team as he netted thrice. He joined Real Madrid in 2005 and went on to play 671 matches and returned with 101 goals. He moved to PSG in 2021 and represented them in 58 matches.

Breaking down his numbers in 2022-23 Ligue 1 season

Ramos featured in 33 matches in the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season, netting two goals. As per Opta, he attempted 16 shots (excluding blocks), out of which seven were on target. He completed 2,364 out of 2,493 attempted passes, clocking 94.83% passing accuracy. Ramos won 63 ground and 55 aerial duels. He completed 93 clearances, 34 tackles, 34 interceptions, and 13 blocks.

Ramos scripted these feats

Ramos has registered the fourth-most appearances for Real Madrid. His tally of 671 matches is only behind the likes of Manolo Sanchis (710), Iker Casillas (725), and Raul (741)in terms of appearances for Los Blancos. He was the then record signing for Real when he joined from Sevilla (2005). Notably, Ramos received the most number of red cards in La Liga history (20).

A look at his stats for Real Madrid

As mentioned, Ramos registered 671 matches for Real Madrid. He featured in 469 La Liga appearances, netting 72 goals, while he also played 48 Copa del Rey matches and scored seven goals. Ramos played in 129 UEFA Champions League matches, four Super Cup, and six FIFA Club World Cup fixtures. With 15 Supercopa appearances, he played the most matches for Real in this tournament.

Most caps for Spain

Ramos has amassed 180 international appearances and scored 23 goals for La Roja. Notably, he has the most appearances for Spain, above Casillas' 167 matches. He made his debut for China in 2005 and scored his first two goals against San Marino in the same year. The veteran defender announced his international retirement in February 2023 after 18 years of service.

Ramos tasted a lot of success in club football

Real Madrid: Five La Liga titles (2006-07, 2007-08, 2011-12, 2016-17,2019-20) and two Copa del Rey honors (2010-11, 2013-14). Ramos also won the Supercopa de Espana (2008, 2012, 2017, 2019-20), Champions League (2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18), UEFA Super Cup (2014, 2016, 2017), and the FIFA Club World Cup (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018). PSG: Two Ligue 1 titles (2021-22, 2022-23) and the Trophee des Champions (2022).

World Cup winner with Spain

Ramos was a part of the historic Spain team that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He also bagged a couple of European Championships in 2008 and 2012. La Roja finished runners-up in the 2013 Confederations Cup as they lost to Brazil in the final.

