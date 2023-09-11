Daryl Mitchell slams 57 versus England, surpasses 1,000 ODI runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 11, 2023 | 12:27 am 1 min read

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was the lone fighter for his side in the second ODI versus England at The Rose Bowl, Southampton (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was the lone fighter for his side in the second ODI versus England at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. In a rain-curtailed 34-over match per side, England rode on Liam Livingstone's 95* to post 226/7. Trent Boult claimed a three-fer in his 100th ODI outing. In response, the Kiwis fumbled in the run-chase, scoring just 147/10. Mitchell registered a fifty.

Mitchell stands tall with a gutsy knock

New Zealand were 55/3 before Mitchell and Tom Latham added 56 runs for the fourth wicket. Reece Topley produced a sensational display with the ball, picking three wickets in quick succession. Mitchell was then dismissed in the 26th over by Moeen Ali. After smashing Moeen for a six, Mitchell went for another big shot but found the fielder. He looked solid during his stay.

1,000 ODI runs and third fifty

Mitchell's 57-run effort was laced with six fours and a maximum. He has now raced past 1,000 ODI runs. He has 1,004 runs at 52.50 (100s: 4, 50s: 3). Notably, the first ODI saw him score a match-winning century. In two matches versus England, he owns 175 runs. In 19 away ODIs (home of opposition), the all-rounder has 828 runs at 48.70.

