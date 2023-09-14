England hammer New Zealand in 3rd ODI: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 14, 2023 | 12:29 am 3 min read

A Ben Stokes masterclass helped England thrash New Zealand in the third ODI at the Kennington Oval (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

A Ben Stokes masterclass helped England thrash New Zealand in the third ODI at the Kennington Oval in London. Stokes came into bat when England were 13/2. He and Dawid Malan then added 199 runs before the former slammed England's highest individual score in ODI cricket. NZ fought back to dismiss England for 368. In response, Glenn Phillips shined but it wasn't enough.

How did England's innings shape up?

England lost Jonny Bairstow (0) and Joe Root (4) before Malan and Stokes joined hands to thwart the Kiwis. Both players settled in and played freely. Malan was dismissed for 96 with England's score being 213/3. Stokes and Jos Buttler added 78 runs before another 46-run stand was stitched between Stokes and Moeen Ali. NZ made a comeback to bundle out England for 368.

How did New Zealand fare in response?

New Zealand lost early wickets in the run-chase and that was a blow. Rachin Ravindra joined Phillips at the crease when NZ were 70/5 and the two added 46 runs. Another 57 runs were added between Phillips and Kyle Jamieson. England then wrapped up the proceedings. Phillips was solid but more support from the other end would have helped NZ's cause.

Malan slams consecutive fifties

Malan reached his half-century off 52 balls in the 17th over. He smashed a 95-ball 96 (12 fours and 1 six). Playing his 20th match, Malan has raced to 919 runs at an average of 57.43. He now has five fifties besides also owning four tons. Meanwhile, playing his fifth ODI in England, Malan has 218 runs at 54.50. He smashed his third half-century.

Boult claims a five-wicket haul

Boult claimed 5/51, picking two scalps upfront. He broke the 199-run stand before wrapping the show in the end. Boult now owns 195 wickets in 101 matches at 23.44. Notably, Boult claimed his sixth fifer in ODI cricket. In 14 ODIs versus England, Boult has 27 scalps at 26.85 (maiden fifer). In 32 away ODIs (home of opposition), Boult has 58 scalps at 28.06.

Highest individual score for England in ODIs

Stokes finished with 182 off 124 balls, a knock laced with 15 fours and 9 sixes. He now owns the best individual score for England. Stokes broke the record of Jason Roy, who smashed 180 against Australia in 2018 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Notably, only Stokes and Roy have touched the 180-run mark in ODIs from England.

Stokes completes 3,000 ODI runs, accomplishes this double

Stokes surpassed 3,000 ODI runs for England. He came into the match requiring 23 runs to achieve the milestone. He became the 19th Englishman to reach this feat. Stokes became just the third England player to complete the double of 3,000 runs and 50-plus wickets in ODIs. He joins Paul Collingwood (5,092 runs and 111 wickets) and Andrew Flintoff (3,293 runs and 168 wickets).

Record stand between Malan and Stokes

Malan and Stokes's 199-run stand is now England's highest for any wicket against the Kiwis in ODIs. Malan-Stokes broke the previous best record of Joe Root and Eoin Morgan, who added 198 runs (3rd wicket) in Nottingham, in 2015.

4th ODI century, 2,000 runs at home for Stokes

In 108 games, Stokes owns 3,159 runs at 40.50. He has four centuries and 22 fifties. In 16 matches versus New Zealand, he has raced to 661 runs at 55.08. He owns one century and four fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Stokes has also surpassed 2,000 ODI runs at home (2.002). He averages 45.50, having slammed his 3rd ton.

Phillips scores 72 for NZ

Phillips smashed his career-best ODI score for NZ. His 72 was laced with five fours and two sixes. In 14 innings, he owns 425 runs at 32.69. It was his second ODI fifty.

Woakes and Livingstone claim three-fers

Chris Woakes did well for England, claiming 3/31 from 8 overs. Woakes has 163 scalps from 114 ODIs. Liam Livingstone took 3/16. He registered his best figures in ODIs. Reece Topley claimed 2/31.

