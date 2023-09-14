Liam Livingstone registers career-best ODI figures; Chris Woakes shines: Stats

Sports

Liam Livingstone registers career-best ODI figures; Chris Woakes shines: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 14, 2023 | 01:27 am 2 min read

In 15 ODIs versus NZ, Woakes has 25 scalps at 23.92 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Chris Woakes and Liam Livingstone claimed three-fers as England hammered New Zealand by 181 runs in the third ODI at the Kennington Oval in London. England rode on Ben Stokes's 182 to post 368/10 in 48.1 overs. Trent Boult claimed figures worth 5/51. In response, the Kiwis were folded for 187 in 39 overs. Woakes and Livingstone did the heavy lifting.

How did the match pan out?

England were rocked by Boult early on before Dawid Malan and Stokes added 199 runs for the third wicket. Malan departed for 96 as Stokes continued his carnage. Following his dismissal, NZ did well to bowl out the hosts for 368. Boult claimed his sixth fifer in ODIs. In response, NZ suffered a heavy defeat. Besides Glenn Phillips (72) nobody chipped in.

3-wicket hauls for Woakes and Livingstone

Woakes got Will Young early on, who gave a charge and nicked the ball. Henry Nicholls then went for an expansive shot of a fuller ball and perished. Tom Latham was late to respond and saw an inswinging ball take out his stumps. Meanwhile, Livingstone picked up the final three scalps. He dismissed Phillips LBW before sending back Boult and Ben Lister.

Career-best figures for Livingstone

Livingstone claimed 3/16 from five overs. It's now his best figures with the ball. In 15 matches, he owns nine scalps at an average of 23.11. Meanwhile, he has 32 List A scalps.

Woakes gets to 163 ODI scalps

Woakes took 3/31 from eight overs and was excellent with his seam and swing. He has raced to 163 scalps at 30.03. In 15 ODIs versus NZ, the right-arm pacer has 25 scalps at 23.92. He registered his best figures versus the Kiwis. He became the fifth Englishman with 25-plus scalps in ODIs versus NZ.

Share this timeline