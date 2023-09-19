Asian Games 2023-24: Decoding India's weightlifting contingent

Sports

Asian Games 2023-24: Decoding India's weightlifting contingent

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 19, 2023 | 09:00 am 3 min read

All eyes will be on Indian's ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (Photo credit: X/@mirabai_chanu)

In the last few years, weightlifting has been a very popular sport in India. It is mainly due to star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who has made the country proud in various global events and has become a household name. The four-member weightlifting contingent for India will look to make the most of their opportunity at the 2023 Asian Games. Here we decode the contingent.

Why does this story matter?

All eyes will be on Chanu, who will lead a young four-member contingent at the quadrennial event. The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist will eye the ultimate prize, while the likes of Bindyarani Devi and Achinta Sheuli will look to follow in her footsteps. Both weightlifters won gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. National Games champion N Ajith will also be in action.

Chanu is India's flagbearer in weightlifting

The two-time CWG gold medallist returned to competitive action in May after a five-month rehabilitation following her hip surgery. Chanu will leave no stone unturned to bag the elusive gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games. The 28-year-old Manipuri will represent India in the women's 49kg category where she bagged the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics and also in the 2022 World Championships.

Bindyarani Devi can also bag a medal

Besides Chanu, Bindyarani is also a very capable weightlifter. The 24-year-old will participate in the women's 55kg category has bagged the silver medal at the Asian Championships in South Korea in May 2023. The CWG gold medallist will look to replicate that performance in China. She has been very diligent with her training regime and is thought to be a rising talent.

Achinta Sheuli, N Ajith will be in action

Young weightlifters, Sheuli and Ajith didn't have the best start in 2023, and it will be tough for them to compete with some of the high-profile weightlifters from the continent. Both the Indian youngsters belong to the same men's 73kg category. Ajith and Sheuli participated in the 2023 Asian Championships in May, and they finished ninth and 10th respectively. Sheuli won CWG gold medal.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga misses out

Former 2018 Youth Olympics champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga unfortunately misses out on the quadrennial event. The youngster, who bagged the CWG gold medal and also won the Asian Championships silver medal in May 2023, was weeded out from the Asian Games trials after refusing to travel to St Louis for his rehab following a back injury. He may even miss the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A look at the contingent and the schedule

Men: Achinta Sheuli (73kg), N Ajith (73kg) Women: Mirabai Chanu (49kg), Bindyarani Devi (55kg). Weightlifting at the continental showpiece is scheduled at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium from September 30 to October 7. Competitions will be held in seven men's and seven women's divisions.

Share this timeline