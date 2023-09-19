Asian Games 2023: Decoding India's nine-member tennis contingent

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 19, 2023 | 01:07 am 3 min read

Rohan Bopanna will spearhead India's 12-member tennis contingent at the 2023 Asian Games (Photo credit: X/@atptour)

The Indian tennis players have flourished at the Asian Games over the years. The nine-member Indian tennis contingent will make sure that the 2023 Asian Games is no different. India have won 32 medals in tennis at the continental showpiece, comprising nine gold, six silver, and 17 bronze medals. India is fifth in the overall medals tally in tennis at the Asian Games.

Why does this story matter?

While heavyweights like Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, and even Sania Mirza have retired, India still has a realistic chance of winning multiple medals at the quadrennial event. Rohan Bopanna is still going strong at 43, and Ankita Raina, India's highest-ranked women's singles player will lead the 13-member Indian contingent. All eyes will be on Sumit Nagal, who has found his lost rhythm recently.

Rohan Bopanna will lead the Indian tennis contingent

Tennis veteran Bopanna is a medal hopeful for India at the Asian Games. He won the gold medal in Jakarta back in 2018 in the men's doubles category along with Divij Sharan. He will look to repeat this feat in the upcoming edition in China. Bopanna has had a fantastic 2023, winning two ATP titles and also reaching the finals of the US Open.

Ankita Raina will look to shine at the continental games

India's highest-ranked women's singles tennis star, Raina won the bronze medal at the 2018 edition of the competition. With the current WTA singles ranking of 184, the 30-year-old will look to clinch a medal at the event. She recently made it to the third qualifying round of the 2023 US Open and also qualified for a WTA 250 tournament in Japan.

Nagal will be eyeing his maiden Asian Games medal

India's highest-ranked men's singles player, Sumit Nagal will be a key member of this lineup. The 26-year-old has found his lost rhythm as he won two clay court tournaments in Rome and Finland. He was crucial in India's Davis Cup win over Morocco. India has two bronze medals in the last two editions (men's singles), and Nagal will hope to continue that tradition.

Who will pair Bopanna for the men's doubles event?

India's most successful event in tennis at the Asian Games is the men's doubles where they have won four gold medals. They have also bagged four bronze and a silver medal in this category. It remains to be seen who partners Bopanna in this year's event. It can be Nagal, given his performances of late. However, it can also be doubles specialist Ramkumar Ramanathan.

A look at the other key performers

Karman Kaur Thandi, ranked 228 in women's singles, will look to make the most of the opportunity. The men's duo of Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri will be key. They featured at Wimbledon this year and have had some good results. Rutuja Bhonsle will look to leave a mark in the competition. She is likely to pair up with Raina for women's doubles.

A look at the Indian contingent and schedule

Men's team: Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, and Ramkumar Ramanathan. Women's team: Rutuja Bhosale, Ankita Raina, Karman Kaur Thandi, and Prarthana Thombare. The tennis events at the 2023 Asian Games will run from September 24-30, 2023. The first-round matches of various categories will be played on September 23, while the finals will be played on September 30.

