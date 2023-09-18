Asian Games: A look at India's notable records

Written by Parth Dhall September 18, 2023 | 11:10 pm 3 min read

India won 70 medals at the 2018 Asian Games

The 19th Asian Games will be held between September 23 and October 8 in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China. As many as 655 members of the Indian contingent will be part of 41 out of 61 disciplines. India won a total of 70 medals in the 2018 edition, its best medal haul at the Asian Games. Here are India's notable records.

India's best rank at Asian Games

India first participated at the Asian Games in the inaugural edition in New Delhi, India. The nation bagged as many as 51 medals at the First Asian Games. India finished second in terms of medals, behind Japan (60). This remains India's best rank at the Asian Games. Notably, India is one of only seven countries to have participated in every Asian Games edition.

India's best medal haul at Asian Games

Jakarta held the previous Asian Games edition in 2018 where India had a 570-strong contingent. India won a total of 70 medals (16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze medals). It was the nation's best medal haul at the Asian Games. The Indians won over 60 medals in only one other edition (65 in 2010, Guangzhou).

At least one gold at every Asian Games

It is worth noting that India has won at least one gold medal at every Asian Games. India has finished outside the top 10 in terms of medals only once. It finished 11th in the 1990 Beijing Asian Games.

254 medals in athletics; nine golds in Kabaddi

India has won most of its medals at the Asian Games in athletics. It has 254 medals (79 gold, 88 silver, and 87 bronze). India is third in this regard, only behind China and Japan. As far as Kabaddi is concerned, India has 11 Asian Games medals. As many as nine of these are gold medals. India is the most successful side in Kabaddi.

India's most successful athletes

PT Usha, often known as the 'Queen of Indian track and field', holds the record for winning the most Asian Games medals by an Indian (8: four gold and seven bronze). Indian tennis star Leander Paes has eight Asian Games medals (five gold and three bronze). Jaspal Rana won eight medals in shooting (four gold, two silver, and two bronze).

India's first gold medal in javelin throw at Asia Cup

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made his Asian Games debut in 2018. He was also the flag bearer of the Indian contingent during the 2018 Asian Games Parade of Nations. Chopra won the gold medal by throwing a distance of 88.06m in the men's javelin throw. He also won India's first gold medal in the javelin throw at the Asian Games.

