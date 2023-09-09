David Warner achieves this milestone in ODIs as an opener

Sports

David Warner achieves this milestone in ODIs as an opener

Written by Parth Dhall September 09, 2023 | 05:52 pm 2 min read

Australian batter David Warner has completed 6,000 runs as an opener in ODI cricket

Australian batter David Warner has completed 6,000 runs as an opener in ODI cricket. The senior batter reached this landmark during the second ODI against South Africa at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Warner has become only the second Australian batter with over 6,000 ODI runs as an opener. Adam Gilchrist was the first Australian to achieve this feat. Here are the key stats.

Warner joins Gilchrist on this list

Legend Gilchrist remains the leading run-scorer among Australian openers in ODI cricket. He slammed 9,200 runs at 36.50 while opening for the Men in Yellow in the format. Warner has now joined Gilchrist on this list. He had earlier surpassed Matthew Hayden, who smashed 5,892 runs as an opener in the format. Warner is expected to overtake Gilchrist as well.

A look at his ODI stats as opener

As an opener, Warner averages around 45 in ODI cricket. He strikes at nearly 95 in this regard. The tally includes as many as 19 tons, the most by an Aussie opener.

Warner has scored over 17,000 international runs while opening

Warner is one of only three players to have scored over 17,000 runs as an opener in international cricket. Sanath Jayasuriya and Chris Gayle are the others. Warner has 8,448 and 2,726 runs as an opener in Test and T20I cricket, respectively.

Share this timeline