Confirmed! Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lucky Baskhar' to have a sequel
What's the story
Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu film Lucky Baskhar, which was released in October last year, is set to have a sequel. The news was confirmed by director Venky Atluri in a recent interview with a regional Telugu channel. The director said, "We are working on the idea for Lucky Baskhar 2, but it will take some time as both Dulquer and I are busy with our current films."
Sequel anticipation
Excitement among fans
The announcement of the sequel has sparked excitement among Salmaan's fans, who have been eagerly awaiting news about a follow-up to the film. However, further details about Lucky Baskhar 2 are yet to be revealed. The original film was a period financial thriller that saw Salmaan as an ordinary man named Baskar who rises from rags to riches through various financial schemes and scams. The movie was both critically and commercially successful.
Actor's appreciation
Salmaan's gratitude to 'Lucky Baskhar' team
Earlier, at a post-release event, Salmaan expressed his gratitude to the team of Lucky Baskhar for giving him a "memorable film." He said he never thought he would be part of a Telugu film but took a leap of faith because Nagi (Ashwin) believed in him. The film also starred Maanasa Choudhary, Surya Sreenivas, Rithvik Jothi Raj, Sachin Khedekar, and Tinnu Anand in pivotal roles. Watch the film on Netflix.