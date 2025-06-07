It's official! Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun-Atlee's film
What's the story
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been confirmed as the female lead in Allu Arjun's upcoming film, directed by Atlee.
The news was officially announced on Saturday, putting an end to months of speculation.
This will be Padukone's second Telugu project after Kalki 2898 AD and her first collaboration with Arjun.
She had previously worked with Atlee on the 2023 film Jawan.
Film details
Arjun's 1st project after 'Pushpa 2'
The film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, will be Arjun's first project after the success of Pushpa 2.
The movie was officially announced on Arjun's 43rd birthday on April 8.
On Saturday, Sun Pictures, the production house behind the film, shared an announcement post that read, "The Queen marches to conquer!❤🔥 Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone."
Padukone's last release was Singham Again, released on Diwali in 2025.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the announcement here
The Queen marches to conquer!❤🔥— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) June 7, 2025
Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone✨#TheFacesOfAA22xA6
▶️ https://t.co/LefIldi0M5#AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures💥@alluarjun @Atlee_dir#SunPictures #AA22 #A6 pic.twitter.com/85l7K31J8z
Controversy
'Spirit' controversy: Padukone vs Vanga
The announcement of Padukone's role in Arjun's film comes days after her controversial exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.
Reports suggest that the actor had certain conditions regarding working hours, fair pay, and dubbing for the film, which Vanga reportedly did not agree to.
Following her exit, Triptii Dimri was announced as the female lead. Moreover, Vanga indirectly accused Padukone of leaking the film's plot after her departure.
She has yet to respond to these allegations.