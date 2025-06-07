What's the story

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been confirmed as the female lead in Allu Arjun's upcoming film, directed by Atlee.

The news was officially announced on Saturday, putting an end to months of speculation.

This will be Padukone's second Telugu project after Kalki 2898 AD and her first collaboration with Arjun.

She had previously worked with Atlee on the 2023 film Jawan.