What's the story

After the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is reportedly set to star in a socio-mythological fantasy film directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

In the film, Arjun is expected to play the role of Lord Karthikeya, the God of War.

The storyline is believed to follow Karthikeya's epic journey as he reunites with his father, Lord Shiva.

This speculated storyline has generated significant excitement among fans.