Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas's next: Actor might play Lord Karthikeya
What's the story
After the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is reportedly set to star in a socio-mythological fantasy film directed by Trivikram Srinivas.
In the film, Arjun is expected to play the role of Lord Karthikeya, the God of War.
The storyline is believed to follow Karthikeya's epic journey as he reunites with his father, Lord Shiva.
This speculated storyline has generated significant excitement among fans.
Project confirmation
Producer Naga Vamsi confirmed the project's development
Producer Naga Vamsi recently confirmed the development of this project in an interview.
He said, "Trivikram Sir is conceiving something that no one has done before, not even Rajamouli Sir (SS Rajamouli). This setup is unprecedented."
He went on to add that if they manage to bring Srinivas's imagination to life, audiences will see something never seen on Indian screens before.
Ongoing triumph
Arjun's current success with 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'
The upcoming film will be Arjun and Srinivas's fourth collaboration after their successful outings like Julai, S/O Satyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
Meanwhile, Arjun is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Pushpa 2.
A reloaded version of the film—with an additional 23 minutes of footage—will start streaming on Netflix from January 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.
This continued success has only added to the anticipation for his upcoming project.