Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Allu Arjun was accused by Revanth Reddy of not leaving a cinema hall after a tragic incident, leading to police intervention.

Arjun refuted these allegations, stating he followed police guidance and there was no roadshow as claimed.

Reddy also criticized the film industry for supporting Arjun, who was released on interim bail after his arrest, but not showing empathy towards an injured boy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

One person died in the stampede

Allu Arjun wasn't permitted to attend 'Pushpa-2' screening: Revanth Reddy

By Chanshimla Varah 10:56 am Dec 22, 202410:56 am

What's the story Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has accused actor Allu Arjun of visiting a Hyderabad theater for the screening of Pushpa-2 on December 4, despite police denying permission over crowd management concerns. The incident created a stampede-like situation, killing a 35-year-old woman and injuring her eight-year-old son.

Actor's response

Reddy criticizes Arjun's actions during theater incident

Reddy alleged that the actor didn't leave the cinema hall even after the tragic incident, forcing police intervention. He claimed that videos from the event showed the actor holding a roadshow and waving to crowds. Reddy further said that the theater management had sought police security for December 4, but it was denied due to logistical challenges.

Press conference

Allu Arjun refutes allegations, claims police guidance

Arjun has responded to the allegations in a press conference, refuting the charges. He said, "Had there not been permission, they would have told us to return and I am a law-abiding citizen." He explained there was no roadshow and he followed police guidance to reach the venue. "I was following as per their guidance and it was not a roadshow. There was no procession. It was just a crowd a few meters away from the theater," he said.

Legal proceedings

Reddy questions Allu Arjun's release, criticizes film industry

Reportedly, the actor's private security also added to the stampede-like situation by shoving fans aside. Reddy also slammed film personalities for visiting Arjun after his arrest but not extending empathy to the injured boy in the hospital. He asked why Arjun was released at midnight after his arrest on December 13. The Telangana High Court granted him four-week interim bail on December 13, and he was released on December 14.