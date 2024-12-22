Allu Arjun wasn't permitted to attend 'Pushpa-2' screening: Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has accused actor Allu Arjun of visiting a Hyderabad theater for the screening of Pushpa-2 on December 4, despite police denying permission over crowd management concerns. The incident created a stampede-like situation, killing a 35-year-old woman and injuring her eight-year-old son.
Reddy criticizes Arjun's actions during theater incident
Reddy alleged that the actor didn't leave the cinema hall even after the tragic incident, forcing police intervention. He claimed that videos from the event showed the actor holding a roadshow and waving to crowds. Reddy further said that the theater management had sought police security for December 4, but it was denied due to logistical challenges.
Allu Arjun refutes allegations, claims police guidance
Arjun has responded to the allegations in a press conference, refuting the charges. He said, "Had there not been permission, they would have told us to return and I am a law-abiding citizen." He explained there was no roadshow and he followed police guidance to reach the venue. "I was following as per their guidance and it was not a roadshow. There was no procession. It was just a crowd a few meters away from the theater," he said.
Reddy questions Allu Arjun's release, criticizes film industry
Reportedly, the actor's private security also added to the stampede-like situation by shoving fans aside. Reddy also slammed film personalities for visiting Arjun after his arrest but not extending empathy to the injured boy in the hospital. He asked why Arjun was released at midnight after his arrest on December 13. The Telangana High Court granted him four-week interim bail on December 13, and he was released on December 14.