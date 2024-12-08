Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2" is smashing box office records, raking in a whopping ₹550 crore in just three days.

The film's success spans across multiple languages, with collections from Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions contributing to its impressive total.

This demonstrates the movie's universal appeal and its ability to draw in audiences from diverse linguistic backgrounds. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Pushpa 2' box office collection

'Pushpa 2' continues rampage; crosses ₹550cr in just 3 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:10 am Dec 08, 202410:10 am

What's the story The much-awaited sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has taken a roaring start at the box office, earning over ₹383.7 crore within three days of its release. The film, featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, collected ₹115 crore on its third day alone (Saturday). These numbers suggest that the movie is well on its way to crossing the ₹400 crore mark domestically. At the global level, it has crossed ₹550cr, per estimates by Sacnilk.

Multilingual success

'Pushpa 2' witnessed strong performance across multiple languages

The film's success isn't restricted to one language. On Day 1, it collected ₹164.25 crore in different languages Telugu (₹80.3 crore), Hindi (₹70.3 crore), Tamil (₹7.7 crore), Kannada (₹1 crore), and Malayalam (₹4.95 crore). Day 2 saw collections of ₹90.1 crore, while Day 3 added another ₹115 crore to the kitty, taking the mind-boggling three-day collection to ₹383.7cr in India (except Bengali language version release).

Ongoing success

'Pushpa 2' continues to dominate the box office

The total collection breakdown for Pushpa 2 after three days is ₹383.7 crore, with Telugu contributing ₹151.05 crore, Hindi adding ₹200.7 crore, Tamil bringing in ₹21 crore, Kannada chipping in with ₹2.45 crore, and Malayalam rounding off the total with ₹8.5 crore. These numbers highlight the film's universal appeal and its power to attract audiences from different linguistic backgrounds.