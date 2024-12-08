'Pushpa 2' continues rampage; crosses ₹550cr in just 3 days
The much-awaited sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has taken a roaring start at the box office, earning over ₹383.7 crore within three days of its release. The film, featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, collected ₹115 crore on its third day alone (Saturday). These numbers suggest that the movie is well on its way to crossing the ₹400 crore mark domestically. At the global level, it has crossed ₹550cr, per estimates by Sacnilk.
'Pushpa 2' witnessed strong performance across multiple languages
The film's success isn't restricted to one language. On Day 1, it collected ₹164.25 crore in different languages Telugu (₹80.3 crore), Hindi (₹70.3 crore), Tamil (₹7.7 crore), Kannada (₹1 crore), and Malayalam (₹4.95 crore). Day 2 saw collections of ₹90.1 crore, while Day 3 added another ₹115 crore to the kitty, taking the mind-boggling three-day collection to ₹383.7cr in India (except Bengali language version release).
'Pushpa 2' continues to dominate the box office
The total collection breakdown for Pushpa 2 after three days is ₹383.7 crore, with Telugu contributing ₹151.05 crore, Hindi adding ₹200.7 crore, Tamil bringing in ₹21 crore, Kannada chipping in with ₹2.45 crore, and Malayalam rounding off the total with ₹8.5 crore. These numbers highlight the film's universal appeal and its power to attract audiences from different linguistic backgrounds.