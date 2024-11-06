Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2" is making waves at the US box-office, with ticket sales jumping by $108K in just 24 hours, reaching a total of over $423K.

The film, set to have one of the widest releases for an Indian movie in the US, is also expected to perform well in India, with advanced booking opening soon.

The first part of the series, "Pushpa: The Rise", had a total collection of ₹267 crore in India, setting high expectations for the sequel.

'Pushpa 2' advance bookings report

'Pushpa 2' dominates US box-office with $100K jump in 24hrs

By Tanvi Gupta 03:48 pm Nov 06, 202403:48 pm

What's the story Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is creating a massive pre-release frenzy in the US. Per reports, the advanced bookings have soared to over $423K with over 15,000 tickets sold across 726 locations. The growing popularity is prompting a higher demand for screenings even in cinemas that do not usually screen Indian films. The film is set to hit international theaters on December 4.

Booking spike

'Pushpa 2' advanced booking witnessed a significant surge

As of Tuesday morning, the film had sold tickets worth $315K for its premiere day shows. But by Wednesday morning, the number had surged to over $423K—a whopping increase of more than $108K in just 24 hours. The advanced booking is currently available in only 726 locations and has already sold over 15,000 tickets. Considering the buzz around Pushpa 2, it will have one of the widest releases for an Indian film on US soil.

Indian market

'Pushpa 2' expected to perform well in India

In India, advanced booking for Pushpa 2 will open closer to its release date. The film is expected to perform well in the Indian market, with distributor Anil Thadani shelling out nearly ₹200 crore for its North India distribution rights. The first part of the series, Pushpa: The Rise, earned ₹106 crore from its Hindi version and had a total collection of ₹267 crore in India. Also starring Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 will be released on December 5 in India.