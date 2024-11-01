Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite boasting a star-studded cast, 'Singham Again' had a less than stellar opening day at the box office, falling behind 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

However, it did take a significant lead in Mumbai, Rajasthan, and Odisha.

By the evening, 'Singham Again' had earned ₹27.06 crore, just slightly more than 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's ₹21.29 crore, despite being screened on more screens.

'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' were released on Friday

'Singham' vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa': Who won Day-1 box office battle

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:10 pm Nov 01, 202405:10 pm

What's the story Rohit Shetty's latest action drama, Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has reportedly taken a "good opening" at the box office on Friday. However, it is up against stiff competition from Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which stars Kartik Aaryan. Early trade estimates indicate that Singham Again is projected to open in the range of ₹35-40 crore.

Box office battle

'Singham Again' underperformed in comparison to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Despite its star-studded cast, including cameos by Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff, Singham Again's opening-day collections were underwhelming. The film also has a special mid-credit scene with Salman Khan reprising his iconic cop role from Dabangg. "The collections are behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the early exchanges when it should have been ahead or actually had to be ahead," Box Office India stated.

Regional performance

'Singham Again' led in Mumbai, Rajasthan, and Odisha

Despite the overall underperformance, Singham Again has taken a "huge lead" in Mumbai and is ahead even in Rajasthan and Odisha. In contrast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is leading by a significant margin in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal circuits. "Mumbai is a huge circuit with a huge contribution and Singham Again could come out ₹4-5 crore better here," the report added.

Screen count

'Singham Again' vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': The screen count

By evening, Singham Again had netted ₹27.06 crore at the box office, just six crores more than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's ₹21.29 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This lead is smaller than expected considering Singham Again has been released on more screens than its competitor. The all-India show division ratio of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is reportedly 60:40.

Box office goal

'Singham Again' needs strong evening shows to hit ₹40 crore

If Singham Again wants to cross the ₹40 crore mark on its opening day, it needs its late evening and night shows to pull a huge footfall. The film is expected to open at ₹35 crore net on Friday, Day 1. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 could have a slightly better opening due to its advance bookings being done earlier.