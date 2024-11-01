'Singham' vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa': Who won Day-1 box office battle
Rohit Shetty's latest action drama, Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has reportedly taken a "good opening" at the box office on Friday. However, it is up against stiff competition from Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which stars Kartik Aaryan. Early trade estimates indicate that Singham Again is projected to open in the range of ₹35-40 crore.
'Singham Again' underperformed in comparison to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Despite its star-studded cast, including cameos by Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff, Singham Again's opening-day collections were underwhelming. The film also has a special mid-credit scene with Salman Khan reprising his iconic cop role from Dabangg. "The collections are behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the early exchanges when it should have been ahead or actually had to be ahead," Box Office India stated.
'Singham Again' led in Mumbai, Rajasthan, and Odisha
Despite the overall underperformance, Singham Again has taken a "huge lead" in Mumbai and is ahead even in Rajasthan and Odisha. In contrast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is leading by a significant margin in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal circuits. "Mumbai is a huge circuit with a huge contribution and Singham Again could come out ₹4-5 crore better here," the report added.
'Singham Again' vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': The screen count
By evening, Singham Again had netted ₹27.06 crore at the box office, just six crores more than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's ₹21.29 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This lead is smaller than expected considering Singham Again has been released on more screens than its competitor. The all-India show division ratio of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is reportedly 60:40.
'Singham Again' needs strong evening shows to hit ₹40 crore
If Singham Again wants to cross the ₹40 crore mark on its opening day, it needs its late evening and night shows to pull a huge footfall. The film is expected to open at ₹35 crore net on Friday, Day 1. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 could have a slightly better opening due to its advance bookings being done earlier.