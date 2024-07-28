In short Simplifying... In short Ranveer Singh is set to star in Dhar's upcoming film, reportedly inspired by Ajit Doval, with Khanna, Madhavan, and Rampal as intelligence officers and Dutt as the antagonist.

Ranveer Singh to play R&AW agent in Aditya Dhar's next

By Isha Sharma 10:35 am Jul 28, 202410:35 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is set to join forces with filmmaker Aditya Dhar for an upcoming action thriller. In this film, Singh will reportedly depict a Research & Analysis (R&AW) agent. The plot is inspired by a significant mission led by Ajit Doval, the current National Security Advisor of India (NSA), during his early career, reported Mid-Day. The film also boasts a star-studded cast including Akshaye Khanna, Yami Gautam, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt.

Production details

Ensemble cast and filming locations revealed for Dhar's film

While the plot specifics remain under wraps, it's known that Khanna, Madhavan, and Rampal will portray intelligence officers aiding Singh's character, while Dutt is slated to play the film's main antagonist. To embody his Punjabi character, Singh has grown a beard. The production team plans to start filming in Thailand before transitioning to Canada and finally wrapping up in Mumbai. The movie is anticipated to premiere next year and is Dhar's second directorial after Uri.

Singh on the project

'It's personal': Singh on the project

While announcing the project on Saturday, Singh wrote on Instagram, "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this." He added, "With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it's personal." He will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, scheduled to start shooting next year.