In short Simplifying... In short Ranveer Singh, fresh off his recent hit, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanii, is set to star in a new film inspired by the "golden era" of Indian Intelligence Agencies.

Alongside co-stars Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, Singh will portray a part of the Indian System, with the film's narrative rooted in real events from the history of R&AW.

The actor expressed his excitement for the project on Instagram, promising a thrilling adventure for his fans. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ranveer Singh joins star-studded cast of Aditya Dhar's next

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar announce their next; Arjun Rampal-R Madhavan co-star

By Isha Sharma 11:53 am Jul 27, 202411:53 am

What's the story Actor Ranveer Singh has officially announced his participation in director Aditya Dhar's forthcoming film, calling it "a cinematic experience like never before." The movie is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. This marks Singh's first collaboration with Dhar, known for directing the National Award-winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Anticipation

Singh expresses excitement for new film venture

Riding high on the success of his recent film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanii, Singh is eager to return to the big screen. "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this," he wrote on Instagram. He added, "With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it's personal."

Story

Film is inspired by real events

The film is reportedly set during the "golden era" of Indian Intelligence Agencies, coinciding with the rise of R&AW. The screenplay draws from true events documented in the history books of R&AW. Dutt is set to play a negative role in the film, while Singh, Khanna, Madhavan, and Rampal will portray parts of the Indian System. Singh will follow this up with Don 3.