In short Simplifying... In short Akshay Kumar's latest film 'Sarfira' saw a 70% jump at the box office, earning ₹4.25 crore, despite a slow start with ₹2.5 crore on opening day.

The film, made on a ₹100 crore budget, is facing tough competition from Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' and 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

'Sarfira' is a Hindi remake of the award-winning Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Sarfira' sees 70% increase in box office on Saturday

Akshay's 'Sarfira' sees 70% box office jump; mints ₹4.25 crore

By Isha Sharma 10:05 am Jul 14, 202410:05 am

What's the story Akshay Kumar's latest film, Sarfira, experienced a significant 70% increase in box office collection on its second day, despite marking the lowest opening of Kumar's career in the last 15 years on Friday. The film earned ₹4.25 crore on Saturday, bringing its total domestic collection to ₹6.75 crore. These figures were reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, which also noted that the movie had an overall Hindi occupancy of 21.76% on Saturday.

Performance analysis

'Sarfira' struggles despite box office boost

Sarfira, which marked a low point in Kumar's career post-pandemic, garnered ₹2.5 crore on the opening day. This was less than his previous films like Selfiee, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Mission Raniganj, and Bachchhan Paandey. According to India TV, the film, co-starring Radhikka Madan and Paresh Rawal, was made on an overall budget of ₹100 crore, including prints and advertising costs. To improve its overall collection, the movie needs to pick up pace in its first week.

Box office rivalry

'Sarfira' faces stiff competition from two movies

Sarfira was released alongside Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which had a strong opening at the box office with ₹25.6 crore on the opening day. It is also suffering due to Kalki 2898 AD's rampage. Sarfira is a Hindi remake of the National Award-winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru (2020). Sudha Kongara has helmed both the films. The original film featured Suriya in the lead role and won five awards at the 68th National Film Awards.