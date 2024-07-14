Akshay's 'Sarfira' sees 70% box office jump; mints ₹4.25 crore
Akshay Kumar's latest film, Sarfira, experienced a significant 70% increase in box office collection on its second day, despite marking the lowest opening of Kumar's career in the last 15 years on Friday. The film earned ₹4.25 crore on Saturday, bringing its total domestic collection to ₹6.75 crore. These figures were reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, which also noted that the movie had an overall Hindi occupancy of 21.76% on Saturday.
'Sarfira' struggles despite box office boost
Sarfira, which marked a low point in Kumar's career post-pandemic, garnered ₹2.5 crore on the opening day. This was less than his previous films like Selfiee, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Mission Raniganj, and Bachchhan Paandey. According to India TV, the film, co-starring Radhikka Madan and Paresh Rawal, was made on an overall budget of ₹100 crore, including prints and advertising costs. To improve its overall collection, the movie needs to pick up pace in its first week.
'Sarfira' faces stiff competition from two movies
Sarfira was released alongside Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which had a strong opening at the box office with ₹25.6 crore on the opening day. It is also suffering due to Kalki 2898 AD's rampage. Sarfira is a Hindi remake of the National Award-winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru (2020). Sudha Kongara has helmed both the films. The original film featured Suriya in the lead role and won five awards at the 68th National Film Awards.