Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' trailer release date announced

What's the story The trailer for Indian 2, the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian, is set to be released on Tuesday (June 25), the makers officially announced on Sunday. This film marks another collaboration between the legendary actor Kamal Haasan and the veteran filmmaker Shankar. Having completed its censor formalities, the upcoming film is believed to have a trailer with a duration of two minutes and 36 seconds.

Ensemble cast and new musical composer for 'Indian 2'

In Indian 2, Haasan returns to his role as Senapathy from the original film. The sequel also features an ensemble cast including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Kajal Aggarwal. The movie will include the final on-screen appearances of late actors Vivek and Nedumudi Venu. Anirudh Ravichander replaces AR Rahman as the musical composer for this sequel.

Take a look at the official announcement here

Theatrical release of 'Indian 2' set for July

The makers of Indian 2 have been actively promoting the film through regular updates on social media. The film is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 12 and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. Earlier, the original film was re-released in theaters but led to disappointment due to quality issues. Meanwhile, fans can revisit the original Indian movie on OTT platforms such as Aha Tamil, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and OTTplay Premium.

Refresher on the original film, 'Indian'

Also directed by Shankar, Haasan's tentpole feature Indian had managed to rouse audiences all around the country. It painted the tale of a veteran independence fighter (Haasan) who gets disillusioned by the rampant corruption and crime in society and decides to finish off the criminals himself. Apart from Haasan, the film also featured Manisha Koirala, Sukanya, Aruna Irani, Venu, and Crazy Mohan, among others. Indian 3 is subsequently expected to release next year.

Anticipated boost to Tamil cinema box office by 'Indian 2'

The release of Indian 2 is expected to revive the Tamil cinema box office and theaters, which have been experiencing a prolonged slump. The film follows the release of Maharaja—released on June 14—starring Vijay Sethupathi, which ended the industry's dry spell with ₹41.90cr earnings so far. Before this, Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna-led Aranmanai 4 made waves at the box office. The film grossed over ₹100cr against a budget of ₹30cr.