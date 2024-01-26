Details

Haasan's condolence message to Ilaiyaraaja

In a heartfelt X (formerly Twitter) post, Haasan expressed his anguish and penned, "My heart aches. I don't know how to console my beloved brother Ilaiyaraaja. I will hold his hands through this. Bhavatharini's death cannot be tolerated or accepted. Ilaiyaraaja shouldn't give up dealing with this huge loss. My heartfelt condolences to Bhavatharini's family." As per India Today, her mortal remains are expected to arrive in Chennai around 6:00pm on Friday.

