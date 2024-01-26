Kamal Haasan consoles Ilaiyaraaja on his daughter Bhavatharini's untimely demise
Acclaimed Indian actor Kamal Haasan mourned the loss of composer Ilaiyaraaja's daughter, Bhavatharini, who tragically passed away on Thursday in a Sri Lankan hospital. The 47-year-old national-award-winning singer and composer had been battling stage four liver cancer and sought Ayurveda treatment in Sri Lanka. Arrangements are being made to transport Bhavatharini's body back to Chennai. She is survived by leaves b her husband R Sabariraj, father Ilaiyaraaja, and brothers Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.
Haasan's condolence message to Ilaiyaraaja
In a heartfelt X (formerly Twitter) post, Haasan expressed his anguish and penned, "My heart aches. I don't know how to console my beloved brother Ilaiyaraaja. I will hold his hands through this. Bhavatharini's death cannot be tolerated or accepted. Ilaiyaraaja shouldn't give up dealing with this huge loss. My heartfelt condolences to Bhavatharini's family." As per India Today, her mortal remains are expected to arrive in Chennai around 6:00pm on Friday.