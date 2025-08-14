HTC's smart glasses pack AI, camera, audio into stylish frame
What's the story
HTC has launched its latest wearable technology, the VIVE Eagle. The lightweight AI glasses are designed for everyday use and come with ZEISS lenses. Weighing less than 49gm, these glasses offer a stylish yet minimalistic frame design and adjustable nose pads for comfort. The open-ear audio system delivers spatial sound without blocking ambient noise, making it ideal for daily activities like calls, music playback, or voice translations.
Tech specs
The device comes with a 12MP ultra-wide camera
The VIVE Eagle sports a 12MP ultra-wide camera and HTC's VIVE AI voice assistant, which works with OpenAI GPT and Google Gemini. Users can use voice commands to take photos, set reminders, or get dining recommendations. The glasses are powered by a 235mAh battery that provides up to 36 hours of standby time and around 4.5 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge.
Language support
Real-time translation in 13 languages
The VIVE Eagle glasses also support real-time translation in 13 languages, including Arabic, Traditional Chinese, English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Korean, Thai, and Turkish. HTC has emphasized privacy and security in the design of these glasses. All user data is stored locally and not used for AI model training. AES-256 encryption protects device data while an LED lights up during photo or video capture for added security.
Market launch
The glasses are available for pre-order in Taiwan
The VIVE Eagle is now available for pre-order until August 31 via the official VIVE store. It will be sold through select Taiwan Mobile plans starting September 1, 2025. The glasses are priced at NT$15,600 (approximately $521 or ₹45,500). The initial launch is limited to Taiwan with pre-orders and fittings available at 2020EYEhaus optical service locations and designated Taiwan Mobile OP Experience Stores.