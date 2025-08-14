HTC's smart glasses pack AI, camera, audio into stylish frame

HTC has launched its latest wearable technology, the VIVE Eagle. The lightweight AI glasses are designed for everyday use and come with ZEISS lenses. Weighing less than 49gm, these glasses offer a stylish yet minimalistic frame design and adjustable nose pads for comfort. The open-ear audio system delivers spatial sound without blocking ambient noise, making it ideal for daily activities like calls, music playback, or voice translations.

Tech specs The device comes with a 12MP ultra-wide camera The VIVE Eagle sports a 12MP ultra-wide camera and HTC's VIVE AI voice assistant, which works with OpenAI GPT and Google Gemini. Users can use voice commands to take photos, set reminders, or get dining recommendations. The glasses are powered by a 235mAh battery that provides up to 36 hours of standby time and around 4.5 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge.

Language support Real-time translation in 13 languages The VIVE Eagle glasses also support real-time translation in 13 languages, including Arabic, Traditional Chinese, English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Korean, Thai, and Turkish. HTC has emphasized privacy and security in the design of these glasses. All user data is stored locally and not used for AI model training. AES-256 encryption protects device data while an LED lights up during photo or video capture for added security.