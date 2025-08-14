Customers still prefer talking to humans over AI

A recent report from Verizon found that 88% of consumers prefer speaking with real people over AI bots when they need help. Even though over 70% of company leaders say AI has made customer experience better, only 60% of customers are actually satisfied with their AI experiences.

Reaching a real human Nearly half the people surveyed said their top frustration was just trying to reach a real human.

So while companies are adding more AI tools, many folks feel these changes aren't making things easier—at least not yet.

Personalization has gotten worse Companies say AI helps them personalize support and analyze data, but only a quarter of consumers noticed any improvement.

In fact, 30% think personalization has gotten worse.

The report notes that privacy restrictions are one of several challenges companies face in improving personalization.